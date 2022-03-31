Meet the Kiwis representing NZ in global paper plane throwing competition

Bailey Parsons and Dan Kingsley will represent NZ at world finals in May © Oscar Keys

The largest plane throwing competition in the world is one step closer to finding its ultimate champion.

Two young Kiwis have taken out the NZ competition emerging from 15 finalists who were selected based on their skills at four qualifying events at universitas across NZ.

Red Bull Paper Wings contestant © Oscar Keys

The national finals event was held at Motat’s hanger 1, on Saturday March 26th where the finalists competed in two categories, distance and hangtime.

Dan Kingsley from Auckland smashed the competition out of the park sending his paper plane gliding above for 7.93 seconds.

Kingsley had the crowd on the edge of their seat as his plane soared in circles in Motat’s historic hanger.

“I folded it wide and so my plane had its front protected. When I threw it up I wanted to make sure it went into a spiral all the way back down.”

Being the first to throw it soon became pretty clear it was a clean sweep, but once it hit the university student that he’d won, he was lost for words.

“It’s insane, I’m out of words. It’s almost stupid but I love it.”

Dan Kingsley, winner of the hang time category at Red Bull Paper Wing © Oscar Keys

Bailey Parsons, who’s studying engineering at the University of Auckland, credits his background in softball for his mammoth 43m throw on Saturday.

“I wanted to fold my plane so it was as close to a dart as possible and then just biffed it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I’ve won but this is pretty cool.”

“I haven’t been to Europe before so this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m going to work on my throw going into the finals, and try to throw more streamlined, as opposed to just hiffing it.”

Contestants battled in out for a place in the world final © Oscar Keys

Finalists from 62 countries will now advance to compete for top honours in the World Final at Salzburg's iconic Hangar-7. There, the champions crowned in each category will win the global plane throwing title and a flight experience with the renowned Flying Bulls.

