Start your engines! It’s time to take on the Red Bull Pit Stop challenge
© Scott Sinton
Win a VIP Red Bull Racing experience for two with Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge mobile game
Published on
There’s a lot going on in the two-point-something seconds of a Formula 1 pit stop, with around twenty people operating with an intense level of synchronisation.
The car sweeps into the pit box and hits the front jack, which lifts. While that happens, the four gunners get onto the nut and loosen it, as the rear jack slides under the crash structure and lifts, the front jack pivots and moves to the side, and the wheel-off crew grasp the loosened wheels.
The fastest pit change that Team Red Bull Racing has ever done it is 1.82 seconds, and that’s a world record!
Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge mobile game brings the intensity and focus of a Formula 1 Pit Lane to your fingertips, giving you the chance to battle it out with Kiwis nationwide. Fighting to set the fastest pit time to win a VIP Red Bull Racing experience in 2021*.
Test your speed and find out if you’ve got what it takes to win the grand prize and a world of Red Bull Formula 1 experience.
*TCs apply. Entries open in NZ only.