Everything you need to know about Red Bull PlayStreets 2023
The wait is over and Red Bull Playstreets returns to Gastein, Austria. On February 10, the world's top freeskiers will compete for glory on one of the most extreme slopestyle courses ever created.
After a four-year hiatus, the international freeski scene is once again descending on the streets of Bad Gastein for Red Bull PlayStreets 2023. From February 9 to 10 (February 11 NZT) the Austrian resort town will be transformed into an unlikely slopestyle course for the world’s best - including Kiwi freestyle skier champ Nico Porteous.
Returning with a completely new setup and route, the ninth edition of Red Bull Playstreets is set to bring fans closer to the action and deliver a show like no other. Ready to play? Let’s go!
Want to be prepared for the slopestyle showdown? Continue scrolling to learn all the ins and outs of Red Bull Playstreets 2023.
Best of the action
Watch some of the best action from the slopestyle competition held in Bad Gastein’s town centre in Austria.
What is Red Bull PlayStreets?
Picture a classic Austrian ski town: the steep streets, the stunning 16th-century architecture, and the surrounding frosted peaks towering high above. Now, imagine this quaint and cosy ski town had a perfectly constructed slopestyle course flowing through its centre, where the world's top freeskiers would gather and duke it out in competition. What if we told you this type of event existed? Enter Red Bull PlayStreets.
Where is Red Bull Playstreets 2023 hosted?
Red Bull Playstreets takes place in the Austrian Spa and Ski destination of Bad Gastein. Located roughly 400km southwest of Vienna, and 100km South of Salzburg, this picturesque town sits in the High Tauern mountains and is known for its steep streets and stunning architecture –making it the perfect place to host a slopestyle competition.
The list of possible routes to Bad Gastein is long and we recommend finding the one that works best for you directly on the Gastein Valley website. Important side note: the picturesque valley in Salzburgerland consists of three other locations with similar-sounding names, so be sure that your final stop is Bad Gastein.
What's the schedule?
The most important event to add to your calendar is at 6pm on Friday, February 10 – marking the kick-off of the Red Bull Playstreets 2023 finale, followed by an after-party at 9pm. We will warn you, however, space is a finite commodity and it’s best to arrive early.
See the full schedule below (CEST):
Wednesday, February 8:
- 5:30pm: 'Wall of Fame' star handover @ Silver Bullet
Thursday, February 9:
- 3:30pm-6pm: Training
- 6:30pm-8pm: Best Trick Session and Big Air and Oakley Wallride
- 8:30pm: Best Trick Session award ceremony at Eventvillage
Friday, February 10:
- 12:30pm-1:30pm: Training
- 2pm to 4pm: Qualification runs
- 6pm: Show commences with band
- 6:25pm to 8:30pm: Finals
- 9:30pm to 9pm: End of event
- 9pm: After party at Hotel Selina
Who's competing?
Our very own Nico Porteous will be hitting the slopes ready to bring his best as well as four-time X Games gold medallist Nick Goepper, to recent Laax Open champion Andre Ragettli and Olympic gold medallist Sarah Hoefflin - the riders list at Red Bull Playstreets 2023 is objectively stacked.
Andri Ragettli Red Bull PlayStreets Final Run 2015
Watch Andri Ragettli's second-placed run at Red Bull PlayStreets 2015.
See the entire list of riders below:
- Max Moffatt
- Valentin Morel
- Lukas Mullauer
- Lara Wolf
- Ryan Stevenson
- Andre Ragettli
- Kim Gubser
- Ralph Welponer
- Daniel Bacher
- Elias Syrja
- Sarah Hoefflin
- Chris McCormick
- Edouard Therriault
Where can I watch it live?
Can't make it to the ultimate freeski show in Bad Gastein on February 10, 2023? Don't worry, you can catch all the action LIVE on Red Bull TV on February 10 from 19:00 CEST (February 11, 7.00am NZT), or in the player below.
