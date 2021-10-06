Our Favourite Red Bull Red Edition Summer Mock-tails

The new edition will not only give you the energy to maximize your pre-summer social occasions, but it also makes a staple for a great mocktail.

Red Bull Red Edition.jpg © Red Bull

The flavour of the Red Bull Red Edition begins with an instant hit of peely-green flavour on the palette, developing into a juicy and fruity burst, and finishing with the satisfying taste of watermelon fruit.

Our favourite Red Bull Red Edition mock-tails incorporate the use of fresh herbs and flavours that play off the sweetness of the watermelon.

Ready to shake up a red edition mock-tail? © Red Bull

Ready to shake one up?

One Hot Summer

Ingredients:

Handful of fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 small serrano peppers

1 ½ cups ice

Blend on high for 20 seconds, pour into cocktail glass and top with Red Bull Red Edition. Serve with remainder of the cold can alongside.

Cosmic Red Rebound

Ingredients:

8 red seedless grapes

2 basil leaves

Juice of 1/2 orange

¼ cup of Red Bull Red Edition

1 orange slice for garnish

Muddle the red seedless grapes and two basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add the orange juice and ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into a martini glass and top with Red Bull Red Edition and garnish with an orange slice. Serve with remainder of the cold can alongside.