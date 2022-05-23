In the spotlight: Red Bull Solo Q finalist Sabrina ‘Silent Reverie’ Li

Sabrina Li has been gaming since the days of the Game Boy Advance. Now, she’s gaming for the chance to represent New Zealand on the world stage in one of the year’s most hotly anticipated esports events.

Gaming runs deep for her.

Red Bull Solo Q finalist Sabrina ‘Silent Reverie’ Li © Red Bull

“I’ve been gaming since I was a young girl,” she said.

“I got introduced to gaming by one of my cousins who shared their Game Boy Advance games with me and my little sisters. We only had one computer back then so we’d take turns to play on it.”

Despite playing for fun, Li, 24, eventually settled on one of the most competitive games in the scene - League of Legends.

“I started playing League of Legends when I was in high school, near the end of Season 2 (2011). It got introduced to me by a friend from overseas, and it slowly became one of my favourite and most-played games.”

Sabrina, who plays under the alias Silent Reverie, is now a finalist in the New Zealand qualifier of Red Bull Solo Q 2022, a 1v1 match that requires speed, coordination, and above all, creative thinking.

Taking place on League of Legends’ best-known map, Summoners’ Rift, usual strats aren’t applicable in this mode. Instead, competitors must draw First Blood, take down the opponent's tower, or reach a 100-minion score to win.

It’s unorthodox: which makes it so appealing, especially for competitors like Sabrina who joined for fun.

“I found out about the tournament through one of the members of my uni league team and we signed up together. I originally signed up for fun.”

Unlike Sabrina, however, most of Aotearoa’s competitors have been eliminated.

She had anticipated being in that camp too, which is why it came as such a surprise to find her chances - to fly to Germany for the World Final - were very real.

I didn’t think I would even pass the first round of the matches so I was really surprised when it happened.”

Li plans to bring a strong early game to the tournament, utilising her favourite League of Legends champions to strike hard and fast at her opponents.

“I picked champs that I could abuse the early game with, such as champs that can chunk [drain] the enemies’ HP early. The champs I picked were also pretty safe champs, since they had some kind of CC [crowd control measures] in their kit but also slightly strong early; picking a strong early game champ will be useful.”

Li knows when it comes to crunch time in the coming stage of the tournament, her friends will be in her corner.

“They’ve given me a lot of support and encouragement. They will be trying out again in the next qualifiers and I have hope that they can join me in the finals too.”

There’s another goal for Sabrina, however: switching up her mum’s perspective on her favourite hobby.

Her mum isn’t the biggest fan of gaming. A win on the big stage might change that.

“I think she might change her mind - and maybe support me through it too if I can make it to that point [the finals] of the tournament. But so far, my uni team, friends, lecturers and my little sisters supporting me is enough right now!”

As for those all-too-familiar tournament nerves? Like many who’ve come before her, they’re very real for Sabrina.

“I’m a shy person and I’ve never participated in an event with a large audience before, so I think it will be pretty nerve wracking for me. I might have to psych myself up before attending!”

The tournament will heat up for Sabrina and her co-competitors on the 19th of June at the Red Bull Solo Q national finals.