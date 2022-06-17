Red Bull Solo Q: Master and pupil both through to finals

Jang said he never thought he’d run into his old compadre again.

Solo Q finalist Jang © Red Bull

“I met him at an internet cafe one day, and we just hung out and got to know each other. Since then, I haven’t seen him.”

“It’ll be cool to see him and maybe play against him. I guess we’ll have to see.”

But does Jang grasp who he might be coming up against in Red Bull Solo Q? After all, Bellamy isn’t just any player - he’s a grizzled veteran of the pro League of Legends scene.

Bellamy has been playing League of Legends for a decade now, reflecting the same dedication as some fellow competitors, like Sabrina ‘Silent Reveriel Li and John ‘J’ Paanchia .

SQ finalist Bellamy © Red Bull

“I started playing League at the end of 2012, nearly two years ago now.”

But unlike others in the tournament, he successfully leveraged his skill in-game into a career as a pro gamer - something most kiwi kids could only dream of.

“I managed to hit Challenger [rank] in season 6 after about four years of playing, and I had a stint of professional play in 2017 and 2018.

I started on some OCS teams, and then Legacy Genesis, and after that I played on the OPL with Tectonic.”

Unfortunately, his professional career would not last, and he returned to study in New Zealand.

“After one split, we didn’t win many games, and roster changes happened; I figured it's not something I see myself pursuing super long-term, so I figured I wanted to go back to uni.”

Now re-embracing competitive play, Bellamy is gearing up to take on some of New Zealand’s finest League of Legends players.

There’s one thing he has that the rest of them don’t - pro LAN experience.

“I guess I’m pretty introverted, but I think I do also have an advantage, having played on a stage already.

“When we played in OPL, it was done on LAN, but we all played in the studio. One thing that’s different here was we didn’t have an audience there, so I think it will be a bit different playing in front of an audience.”

Bellamy shared valuable insight into the kind of approach needed to take the event and qualify to the world finals.

“Because League is usually a team game, a lot of the champs I played are ones that you’d get punished for playing more if you were competing against a coordinated team. When it's just you and your opponent in a 1v1, those sort of punishments don't really exist, so a lot of the champs I play would shine in a 1v1 than in a competitive team environment.” Bellamy

After all, the game begins far earlier than logging into the server: it begins with strategy.

Bellamy’s strategy has been in constant development across the tournament. His defeat earlier in the tournament saw him change his approach.

“A lot of my victories were by winning 100CS [creep score], which is one of the win conditions, or I forced my opponent to take a bad fight because they knew I was about to hit 100CS.

“When we played a matchup where someone was going to end up killing someone and I was falling behind on CS, that was quite difficult to me.”

As a strategic player, he fears only one thing.

“A matchup where they have the go-button and they have the chance to force the fights.”

Whether his next opponent recognises this potential weakness of the grizzled veteran is down to planning and forethought.

Jang is sinking extra time into planning and strategy in efforts to claim his trip to Germany to represent New Zealand. The road will be tough, and the competition even tougher.

Jang’s still backing himself, though. And despite his humility, he’s gearing up for a proper scrap.

“I feel confident in myself. I know I can do well.

“I don’t really fear anyone - I’m fairly sure I’ll stomp anyone.”

So who wins? An ex-pro looking to see if he’s still got it? Or a young gamer hungry for victory?

Time will tell when competitors take to the stage at Red Bull Solo Q this Saturday.