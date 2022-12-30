Festival goers we've got something extra special for you to end 2022 with a bang - Red Bull Unforeseen kicking off at Rhythm and Vines 2022.

Festival goers we've got something extra special for you to end 2022 with a bang - Red Bull Unforeseen kicking off at Rhythm and Vines 2022.

Festival goers we've got something extra special for you to end 2022 with a bang - Red Bull Unforeseen kicking off at Rhythm and Vines 2022.

Come and find your festival fortune at Red Bull Unforeseen. Hidden in plain sight near food vendors, you’ll find a caravan of unforeseen surprises where you’re invited to seek and find your unforeseen experience.

Come and find your festival fortune at Red Bull Unforeseen. Hidden in plain sight near food vendors, you’ll find a caravan of unforeseen surprises where you’re invited to seek and find your unforeseen experience.

Come and find your festival fortune at Red Bull Unforeseen. Hidden in plain sight near food vendors, you’ll find a caravan of unforeseen surprises where you’re invited to seek and find your unforeseen experience.