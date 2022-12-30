Festival goers we've got something extra special for you to end 2022 with a bang - Red Bull Unforeseen kicking off at Rhythm and Vines 2022.
Come and find your festival fortune at Red Bull Unforeseen. Hidden in plain sight near food vendors, you’ll find a caravan of unforeseen surprises where you’re invited to seek and find your unforeseen experience.
Keep an eye out for the Zalton Fortune Teller who will help lead you on the right path. Once you discover the caravan, take a step in and get ready for a day or night you won’t forget…
Seek and you shall find.
Red Bull Unforeseen is open on 29 and 30 December from 2pm until midnight and from 2pm until 2am on 31 December – taking you right into the New Year!