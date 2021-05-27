Know an Unsung Legend? Nominate them to win

Tradespeople are the backbone of our country, often the first to rise and be on the job, doing long hours of hard, physical labour. They keep the lights on, they build our cities, and they keep our roads safe, but they are seldom thanked for their efforts.

Red Bull Unsung Legends is here to put the spotlight on these people and say Ka Pai for a job well done!

It’s time for you to nominate the Unsung Legend of your workplace for the chance for them to be crowned the national winner – winning Wings for their Workplace and a Red Bull Racing V8 Experience for them and a mate this November.*

Better yet, there are three types of Legends that you can nominate, so if you’ve got multiple legends in mind - Nominate them all!

The Apprentice Legend

This person is learning on tools and taking every challenge in their stride, they aren’t afraid to ask for help, and get stuck in on the messy jobs.

Jokes on the job site are standard procedure for tradies during a hard day and often get directed at the newest member on site. This legend knows how to laugh it off and give it straight back.

The MVP Legend

Always first to site and last leave, this person has a work ethic as strong as a brick and always goes the extra mile. They are the one you turn to when something tricky arises on site, you need a second opinion, or to borrow that obscure tool that they jimmied up. They are probably renovating their own home and are the one friends, family and neighbour’s call on when something breaks at theirs.

The Good Vibes Legend

When they arrive the mood on site goes up a notch, it could be a freezing cold day where nothing goes right, but their positivity doesn’t wavier. There’s never a quiet moment with them around, whether it’s queueing up the tunes for the day or keeping the jokes flowing, they know how to boost morale. This person also wouldn’t think twice about shouting you lunch if you forgot your wallet.

