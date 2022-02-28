Why Valparaíso is one of the best urban downhill tracks in the world

The 2022 urban downhill season is currently in full swing. A few weeks ago in Bogotá, Colombia, we saw Red Bull Monseratte Cerro Abajo take place, and this week some of the world's best mountain bikers will be racing the streets of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Valparaíso, Chile, on February 27.

One person itching to be in the saddle for the race in Valparaíso is Pedro Burns . The Chilean hero can't wait to ride: "It's a big deal, everyone knows that race. Being there and feeling that atmosphere is crazy. You really feel the energy of the people watching you as you go down."

When it comes to urban downhill Pedro Burns takes things step-by-step © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

Based in a port city to the west of Chile’s capital, the Valparaíso track actually takes place in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a rough length of 2.4km and an estimated 1,605 steps (plus dozens of high-speed doglegs), the course, which ends at the fountain of Neptune at Plaza Aníbal Pinto, is renowned as the gnarliest of these type of urban races.

"It's a little bit sketchy, because you feel like everyone wants to see crashes and blood. Overcoming the nerves is the most special thing about this race given the challenges you face," Burns says.

2 min Track guide Take a virtual tour of the notorious urban downhill track for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2022.

Burns, who filmed his 2020 MTB Raw clip on parts of the Valparaíso course, explains below what you should expect from the Chilean race if you're new to the sport or need a refresher.

There will be stairs aplenty at the top

"You start at the top of the town and it's pretty high," says Burns, giving us a sense of vertigo already. "You have a good sprint where you need to push really hard and then you’re into a series of drops and different stairs."

Feel that? That's your stomach flipping.

"In the stairs you can make different combinations; you can jump, you can roll," Burn advises. "The difficulty of that section is that you’re going really, really fast and you need to brake on the stairs. This makes it really slippery, because there isn't too much grip. And there are lots of tight corners."

There's tight cornering a plenty on this Valparaíso course © Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool

Navigating the track can be sketchy and tight

"Then, you get to a fast straight line on the stairs,” Burns says. "There are three or four jumps from one stair to another. In my opinion this is the hardest section, because it's really fast and really tight. On one side you have the wall and on the other you have the rails. It's pretty sketchy."

Hurtling downhill at speed? What's not to love? "You have to connect perfectly, because if not you can rebound and crash. And it's not a good place to crash."

Going off line on the stairs leaves you with little margin for error © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Each section of stairs pose different challenges © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Home is where the heart is

Did we mention the course goes through an actual house? Well, it does. And we think that's pretty cool.

"The route continues to weave down and then you're suddenly riding on the roof of a house," Burns says. "From there, you drop down from the roof and you're then presented with riding through someone's house. You jump from inside the house back onto the course. They remove the door for the race, you jump outside over a three-metre gap and land on the landing. It's called La Casa Azul and it's an iconic part of the track."

Ride on through the house, but don't take those stairs © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool Time to leave the house – don't outstay your welcome © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Building speed in the right areas

Bombing downhill isn't as simple as just keeping off the brakes and letting it rip. No, to come out the other side in one piece you need skills, too.

"The next section is a good mix of technical and fast stuff," explains Burns. "You need to sprint as hard as you can, it feels a bit like MotoGP™ where you're riding on the road with some turns and need to gather speed to take big jumps. There's lots of air, lots of big drops and lots of sprints."

Pedal like mad when you get the chance © Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool

Arms and legs will begin to burn

We aren't done with you yet. There's still more to come from this track, as you come into where the majority of the spectators are watching.

"There's another big drop off the top of the plaza to the street below. After that another really fast section. Up until the 2018 edition there was a left turn wall ride where you needed to jump off the wall five or six metres, landing on a very small landing."

A wallride that may look easy, but is far from it © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Stings in the tail as the course reaches its finale

Next up is a long street with loads of quick turns, jumps and step-offs. "Then there's another big drop at the bottom of that bit," enthuses Burns.

Sounds difficult, right? Well, novices need not apply: "In my opinion this and the stairs at the start are the most technical parts of the race. If you don't do it perfectly, for sure you’re going to crash and it's not going to be nice."

After that, it’s all out: "The final sprint takes you through a shipping container before one last drop at the end. You'll be jumping through another covered building and landing just before you cross the final line in front of thousands of people."

Jump after jump allows speed to build as the course nears its finale © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool Just one more drop before the finish © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Now that you've read through Burns's explanation of the track, find out what he's been talking about by watching the POV winning run of Pedro Ferreira from the 2019 edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo below:

3 min Winning run – Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2019 Watch Pedro Ferreira fly through the tight, winding downhill course, conquering stairs and rooftops of this urban bike track.

Pedro Burns will be racing at the 2022 edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Chile on Sunday, February 27. Red Bull TV will be live-streaming the race [with English and Spanish Commentary] and you can watch all the action on this dedicated Red Bull TV page from 18.30pm UTC.