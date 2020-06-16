First ever #RedBullNextNZ winner crowned
It's been a long search, with a high number of quality entries, and countless hours spent rallying votes... Now we can reveal who has been crowned the inaugural #RedBullNextNZ champion.
The search for New Zealand's best up and coming talent began just over a month ago, with renowned local producer Smokeygotbeatz (SWIDT) and rising superstar Church (Church & AP) putting out the call for people to record themselves flowing over a beat produced by Smokey.
Over 150 entries were received and it was no easy task for our judges to narrow it down to just the final five. After much deliberation and a few last minute swaps, the pair finally decided on who would make it to the public voting stage.
The public swarmed to vote for their favourite, with over 1000 votes being received within 24 hours. By the time voting closed, there was only a small margin separating the top two finalists. However, it was @raajsworld, otherwise known as RAAJ who copped the 'W', securing bragging rights and a session in the Red Bull Studios with Smokey and Church.
"It feels amazing" says RAAJ, speaking to Red Bull following the announcement.
The twenty-one year old says his love for poetry and hip-hop began as a youngster, listening to artists such as Akon and Eminem.
"Konvicted was the first album I ever brought" RAAJ says.
"I've been writing poems since intermediate. I remember writing a poem to my crush - So that's when it all started"
RAAJ says he has unreleased music in his arsenal and has been waiting to build a following before releasing any full tracks. However, RAAJ dropped a song on Spotify in 2019 and also released a music video on YouTube.
"I started rapping and recording music but not really putting it out about two years ago
"I wanted to build a small fan base before I dropped anything"
In just his second year of studies at university, RAAJ and a friend filmed a video for his track 'Pump Fake'.
"Straight away we got the positive reaction that we wanted" RAAJ says.
RAAJ says his style has been constantly developing and that he is looking forward to learning more from two legends of the game in Aotearoa.
"When I started, most of my lyrics were deep and emotional but recently I've become more aware that the flow and delivery are the most important things. You've got to have a personality when you rap too" says RAAJ.
"His come up has just been crazy" RAAJ says about Russ.
The former Macleans College student says a full time career in music has always been on the cards but says like most aspiring artists, the demands of everyday life have been preventing him from fully exploring his talents.
"When you come from a brown household, it's hard to leave work and everything just to go into music straight away. Winning this competition will be a huge step for me" RAAJ says.
RAAJ will be joined by Smokeygotbeatz and Church in the Red Bull Studio at a later date. Be sure to follow @redbullmusicnz, @raajsworld, @smokeygotbeatz, and @churchxleon on Instagram to keep up with the latest.