Think you could be the next Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion?

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifiers are coming back to Cambridge this March 20th, known as ‘the home of cycling,’ it’s fitting that the Velosolutions pump track there is the largest in Oceania.

This is your opportunity to take on the 2´300 m2 playground and be amongst the top 30 pump-trackers in the world and qualify for the world finals.

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship 2020 Qualifier venue © Red Bull Content Pool

More than 2,000 athletes participated in over 19 countries in 2019 and 67 riders competed in the first World Final that saw local heroes, Olympic BMX racers and MTB World Champions compete on an even playing field.

In 2019, Red Bull and Velosolutions took things to the next level with the iconic rainbow stripes handed out for the first time at the World Final in Switzerland to Payton Ridenour and Tommy Zula.

Due to the disruptions from Covid-19, Velosolutions, Red Bull and the UCI have decided to combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons: riders who qualified in 2020 will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships if they meet all other qualifying criteria.

There has been an immense growth in pump track – with its unique and fresh approach to competitive biking on a global level it’s easy to understand why. The head-to-head format at Red Bull pump track makes for thrilling spectator action as contestants’ race.

On average, 20 to 30 qualifying events are held worldwide each year, giving athletes the chance to earn entry into the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.

Last year we saw some great performances, but due to Covid the world finals had to be postponed. The results send Jessie Smith and Michael Bias to the 2021 final alongside the two 2021 qualifiers.

If you think you have what it takes to win the coveted world finals ticket and be amongst the top 30 pump track riders in the world then register for your local qualifying event now!

2020 results - woman:

Jessie Smith (NZL) Sarah walker (NZL) Rebecca Peetch (NZL) Manon Veenstra (NED)

2020 results - men