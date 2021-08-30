Registrations open for one of NZ’s largest tertiary esports tournaments

Registrations for the UTSNZ Tertiary Esports League are now open © Adela Sznajder / DreamHack

The tournament will run across a number of top esports titles and is the first of its kind in New Zealand, and will be run by leading esports organisation The Shadownet in partnership with Red Bull New Zealand and tournament organisers Victory Up.

Boasting a prize pool of NZD $4500 and a range of other sweet prizes across the tournament, the 40 days of gaming will be a valuable opportunity for the next generation of potential esports stars to shine through.

That’s something Shadownet CEO Ian Seaton hopes to see come out of swiss-system tournament.

"I hope every aspiring esport athlete competing in this event takes full advantage of it so that everyone can see what the next generation is capable of.

Seaton said he was excited to see the tournament in full swing.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time, and now that we've just recently tied up our High School League, we can't wait to get this underway!”

Fans will be watching as teams of tertiary students slog it out on the digital battlefields of League of Legends and Valorant, while the courts and pitches of FIFA, Rocket League and NBA2K will see high-octane action in their own right.

Players and spectators looking for games with more strategy will feel right at home with Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics, as the nation’s brainboxes duke it out in a battle of wits and strategy.

Players will compete for a grand cash prize across the following titles:

League of Legends

Valorant

Rocket League

NBA2K21

FIFA 21

Teamfight Tactics

Legends of Runeterra

Open to tertiary students from up and down New Zealand, players will be able to register teams across universities so long as their squad is made of tertiary students.

Players will be thrown right in the mix, with the eliminations and upper bracket seedings taking place in September, with the grand finals for each esport code rounding out the tournament in early to mid October.

A date for the final is yet to be announced.

Key matchups and moments will be streamed live on _____’s Twitch channel, which will be the official home of the UTSNZ Tertiary Esports League tournament.

Broadcast will typically run from 7pm-11pm each night, with dates being:

8 September - Valorant

9 September - League of Legends

15 September - Valorant

16 September - League of Legends

22 September - Valorant

23 September - League of Legends

29 September - Valorant

30 September - League of Legends

TBC - Finals Broadcast for all titles (9am - 9pm)

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Challenge, the most recent tertiary tournament available to kiwi squads, saw an Auckland squad clean up the competition regionally, swiftly progressing past Australia and into the World Finals in Madrid.

Captain of Mama’s Boys Lucky ‘Yifang’ Chen said events like these were crucial to cultivating a strong esports scene in Aotearoa.

“It is good to see all these local events being hosted and encouraging the local players to try something new. Esports is still very small and new to New Zealand and Oceania as a whole, so the events that have been running this year have been very important towards the growth of the scene.”

Many players will be looking to repeat what Mama’s Boys did, and the spotlight will be on key tertiary institutions like Auckland University and University of Waikato to field top-flight talent.

Despite COVID-19 putting a stopper in access to esports facilities like the Omen Arena in Waikato, the opportunity to gain experience in team play will be a chance for many players to get the feel of a proper esports environment.

Registrations are now open, and will close 3 September at midnight. Upcoming champions can register their team here.