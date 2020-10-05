"He just gets back up": Meet Remy Morton, Australia's very own MTB prodigy

I. (Not) The end.

A broken neck. A complete set of broken ribs. Sternum, shoulder, collarbone, hip: all broken or dislocated. The official count tallied 20 broken bones, two collapsed lungs and a pair of ruptured kidneys. Mangled. All thanks to a single catastrophic impact.

The doctors said his injuries were consistent with someone who had fallen off a three-story building. They reckon he hit the ground at a speed of 75 kilometres an hour. It was July 2017, and a then-19-year-old Remy Morton had been riding gigantic dirt jumps in Belgium between rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, living the dream lifestyle of an up-and-coming semi-pro MTB rider.

And then, he came crashing down to earth.

Immediately after the impact, Remy stood up and told his friends that he was “all good”. He doesn’t remember doing this, but the whole grisly ordeal was captured on video. “Everyone claps when I stand up,” he says over the phone from his semi-temporary home in Queenstown, New Zealand. “I guess I was just going to walk off the course and sit down for a bit. Then my hip dislocated, and I just collapsed.”

That’s when his breathing became laboured, and his friends realised that he wouldn’t be getting up. They called an ambulance first, then Remy’s dad, Jim, who was some 14,883km away on Australia’s Gold Coast. “It was the most hectic thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” he says, his voice breaking as he recollects the details.

II. Beginnings.

Remy Morton grew up on the Gold Coast, 15 minutes from the beach. Jim, who also rides mountain bikes, says Remy was riding a Yamaha PeeWee motorcycle by the age of three.

By age four, he’d taken to BMX, even entering (and winning) his first race. “He was quite headstrong,” says Jim. “Even then, he was going to win at any cost.”

Remy on his PeeWee motorcycle. © Jim Morton

A couple of years passed, and Remy was getting pretty handy on the BMX. So handy, in fact, that he started not just racing kids three or four years older than him, but winning. Often. According to Jim, Remy won every championship and travelled up and down the east coast, winning every grade.

As it happened, this knack for winning didn’t sit too well with some of the parents of the older riders. This came to a head when Jim registered a seven-year-old Remy to race in the under-14s, at which point “the parents kicked up a stink,” says Remy.

People must’ve thought I was trying to kill him. But by the time he was 15, he was an unbelievable downhill racer. He was winning in the elite men’s comps. Jim Morton

“The parents stood on the finish line and said: ‘No one’s racing until that kid gets out!’” laughs Jim.

“I basically got banned from the BMX club,” adds Remy, who's now 22.

Around the same time, a local farmer suggested Jim get Remy a mountain bike to cross-train on. “As soon as we got that first mountain bike, it was on,” remembers Jim.

Remy was lighting up racetracks and hillsides from a young age. © Jim Morton

Remy was riding downhill by the age of six, then his dad had a conversation with a neighbour that would again change the trajectory of his son’s fledgling two-wheeled career. That conversation went something like:

Neighbour: “Do you want some dirt?”

Jim: “Yeah.”

Neighbour: “I’ve got a mate who can get you as much dirt as you want.”

Jim: “OK.”

Neighbour: “So how much do you want?”

Jim: “As much as I can get?”

Within a month, 300 truckloads of dirt found their way into Jim Morton’s two-acre backyard. And over the next couple of years, the dirt kept coming (there was a highway being built through a nearby ravine, and they needed somewhere to put the dirt). “Every day I got home from school, there’d be new jumps,” remembers Remy.

Those jumps gradually grew in size, to the point where Remy would have to charge down the street and into the driveway to get enough speed to hit them. It was there in his backyard, on jumps he built with his dad, that Remy Morton learned how to fly.

Remy Morton began picking up sponsorships from the age of eight. © Jim Morton

Sponsorships started coming in after an eight-year-old Remy hit a 50-foot step up on Mt. Tambourine. From then on, Jim, Remy and his older brother Kye just kept riding and building.

They built in their backyard, and they built illegal tracks on nearby hillsides – it was Jim’s way of emulating the kind of steep European courses Remy might find himself having to navigate one day. “People must’ve thought I was trying to kill him,” says Jim. “But by the time he was 15, he was an unbelievable downhill racer. He was winning in the elite men’s comps.”

Remy was a good student but his mind was often elsewhere. One of Remy's school teachers pulled Jim aside one day and told him that his son spent a lot of time sitting by himself. When Jim asked his son about it, he replied: “All those kids just want to play with cars and toys. They’re idiots.”

“I told my school teachers that I wanted to be a rider,” Remy says. “They told me that it wouldn’t happen. I told them, ‘It’s going to happen’.”

And boy, did it happen.

III. Unreasonable talent.

If you've never watched Remy Morton ride a bike downhill, watch this . He cuts through forests, trees and trails in a way that doesn’t really make sense, as if his tyres are locked into a groove that exists only for him. He sleepwalks through lines that would give lesser riders nightmares for weeks.

To try and define Remy is to realise that he is also the exact opposite of whatever word you use to define him: he’s wild yet precise, loose yet meticulous, powerful yet delicate. His riding style occupies that tiny space between beauty and carnage; the elegance magnified by the imminent, constant danger.

Remy Morton smiles down on Queenstown, New Zealand. © Graeme Murray

All of this, his infectiously positive attitude, and his headline-making crashes (there have been a number of them), have made Remy a favourite of MTB fans and media around the world. That, and the genre-fluid approach he takes to his riding – he’s as comfortable hucking the world’s largest gaps as he is the world’s steepest descents. He'd the kind of rider who turns otherwise completely disinterested people into MTB fans.

Having spent his first few years on a bike carving out a formidable record and garnering some national notoriety, it was a family trip to race downhill in Europe and Canada at the age of 15 that put Remy on the international radar, and led to his first seasons racing the UCI Junior Downhill World Cup series in 2015 and 2016.

I overshot it...I missed the landing and kept rotating forward, and landed on the flat ground. I pretty much woke up a month after that. Remy Morton

Then 2017 rolled around and with it, the crash.

The last thing Remy remembers before hitting that lip in Belgium is feeling as confident as he’d ever felt. It was his first year of racing in the elite men’s category at the UCI World Cup, he had a raft of sponsorships under him, and he was travelling the world in a van, basking in the life of a semi-pro MTB rider with his friends.

Feeling the berm deep in the New Zealand bush. © Graeme Murray

With three weeks off between races, Remy met and rode with his idol Nico Vink at Chatel Park (a world-famous bike park in France). After a morning of riding, Nico invited Remy to Loosefest, his five-day freeride event in Belgium.

At the event a couple of weeks later, Remy frothed the opportunity to rub shoulders with his idols and watch them ride. The event takes place on what is essentially a jumbo-sized BMX track, where 24-metre gaps are considered the norm and the smallest of errors can have life-threatening implications. Even for Remy, who by this point had been hitting huge jumps since he was a literal child, the course was something else. “I had never seen anything like it,” he says.

There was a hip at the end of the course that nobody had hit yet, and Remy knew he had to do it – he wanted to complete the line. So off he went. “I just came in too fast,” says Remy. “I overshot it – the base of the jump was 75 foot, and I probably landed out 100 feet. I missed the landing and kept rotating forward, and landed straight on my chest, on the flat ground. I pretty much woke up a month after that.”

IV. Nightmares.

After the phone call on the day of Remy’s accident, Jim and Remy’s mum, Lisa, took the first flight they could find to Belgium.

It was difficult. They didn’t know anyone, didn’t speak the language, and didn’t even know where the hospital was. Eventually they found their son: in a coma, hooked up to life support. Remy had been helicoptered from the crash site straight to hospital. Lisa, a nurse by trade, frantically tried to gauge what was going on, but the language barrier made it difficult for her to get any answers.

One thing was certain: this was serious as it gets.

There were all sorts of problems. The sheer multitude of Remy’s broken bones, yes. But – among a gruesome shopping-list of other complications – his lungs had completely separated from his rib cage and needed to be flushed regularly to keep them clear of infection. The more Jim was told about Remy’s condition, the less chance he thought his son had of getting through it. “The ward he was in... there were about eight other people in there,” says Jim. “All of them were going to die.”

After his accident, Remy had to navigate his way through some dark places. © Graeme Murray

The owners of the property where Remy had his accident let Jim and Lisa stay for as long as they needed and gave them the use of their car. Nico Vink postponed some of his sponsorship obligations to stay back and drive Remy’s folks around for a couple of days. “They were all just the nicest people you could ever hope to meet,” says Jim. The drive to the hospital took nearly two hours, and Jim and Lisa would make the drive every day, and stay by Remy’s side from 9am to 10pm.

This went on for four weeks, while the doctors kept Remy in a coma until he was ready to come out.

That was always his nature. He’d crash, get up, dust himself off, and he wouldn’t even care. Jim Morton

Meanwhile, Remy had been waging an internal battle of his own: the whole time he was in a coma, he’d been stuck in a never-ending nightmare. The dreams began on the day of his crash, except it was as if the crash had never happened.

In these nightmares he continued travelling, as he was supposed to in real life, and flew to Canada for the Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup. Remy’s dream life went pretty well during the day time – he even became a Red Bull influencer and got handed a check for $800,000. “I was basically a millionaire for a few weeks!” he says.

Remy takes a breather between runs. © Graeme Murray

But after dark, the mood changed. “I wouldn’t sleep in the dreams,” says Remy. “And every night, people were trying to murder me. I was being tied up in the back of old barns, and people were holding guns to me. People were always after me. I’d go from this amazing life during the day to just running from people with guns at night. It was just this loop. It was super gnarly.”

Many of these terrifying dream-world events took place at real-life locations and to this day, the memories of those dreams makes it difficult for Remy to visit certain places. “I can’t really hang out at some spots too long,” he says. “Because I know what happened there in my mind. I remember it all as if it really happened.”

As the doctors started to bring Remy out of his coma, he’d wake for five or 10 minutes at a time. Still not fully conscious, he’d whisper things to his dad, and tell him what was happening in his dreams – occasionally asking for help and if he could make it stop. “As a parent, that was such an insane thing to deal with,” says Jim. “Because you know he’s OK, but in his head, he’s obviously not. We just kept explaining to him that nothing was really happening, and eventually it wore off.”

V. Against all odds.

If there’s one trait – aside from his skills on a bike – that’s helped define Remy Morton’s life up to this point, it’s his freakish ability to get back up.

Jim remembers watching his six-year-old son ragdoll down a hillside in front of 30 other kids at his local club. A grown-man stack, by all accounts. But where other kids his age might have packed up and gone home, Remy just picked up himself, dusted himself off, pushed his bike back up the hill, said: “Oh, I didn’t do that very well”, and went for it again.

An Australian coach saw this particular episode unfold and approached Remy’s dad. “He said, ‘With this kid, if you keep it fun, he’s going to go a long way’,” remembers Jim. “But that was always his nature. He’d crash, get up, dust himself off, and he wouldn’t even care.”

Whatever setback he's faced, Remy has always found a way to climb back up. © Graeme Murray

It’s a trait that has served Remy well over the years. Outside of his 2017 horror crash, he has had several serious accidents and injuries – including broken vertebra and crushed discs (as in, the discs in his back) – the kind of injuries that might put someone off riding a bike for life. But not Remy. “Every accident, every crash he’s ever had, since the first year he started riding, he’s wanted to get back on it,” says Jim.

Remy lost over 20kgs during the course of his four-week coma. As for his prognosis, the doctors told him that it’d be impossible for him to ever ride again, and that he’d be lucky to be walking.

Not one to be told he can’t do something, on the first day he was able to sit upright in his hospital, Remy gave walking a nudge. “He was like, ‘Dad, get the nurses, I can walk! Make sure you’re filming it!’” says Jim.

With the help of a couple of nurses, Remy walked from one end of the ward to the other, 50 or 60 feet by Jim’s estimates. “I’m charging, dad!” said Remy. “Look at me, I’m charging!”

VI. A rapid recovery.

After the family arrived back on the Gold Coast, the worst of their ordeal behind them, Kyle Bullock from Red Bull put Remy in touch with Chris Brady, a physiotherapist based in Brisbane.

Still unable to walk, Jim almost had to carry Remy into his first appointment with Chris. “He was fun to work with,” says Remy. “He knew there was no way I wasn’t going to be riding my bike again.” The pair worked closely together over the coming weeks, gradually building Remy’s strength, tiny piece by tiny piece.

Just 11 weeks after his accident, Remy 'accidentally' rode again. © Graeme Murray

With his lungs still recovering, barely able to walk, and with a brace on his arm to support his wrist – which took almost a year to heal fully – Remy began riding his bike up and down the beach in front of Surfer’s Paradise, just nine weeks after his accident. He’d set himself small goals: a kilometre here, a kilometre there.

For those two years, all I wanted was to hit that jump again, it was everything that I had been working towards. Remy Morton

By 11 weeks’ post-accident, when he could drive again, Remy visited the Boomerang Farm bike park on the Gold Coast. He took his bike, just in case, and took the shuttle up to the top. Without thinking, he dropped in behind his friend. “It didn’t even click until I ran the first run,” he says. “I hit this roller and then I was on the lip of a gap jump – I was like, ‘holy shit, what am I doing!?’ I had to hit the jump because I couldn’t stop – but it was fine. It was all good.”

Emboldened by his first run, Remy completed five more laps, and sent his dad a video. His mum flipped out. Remy was still on blood thinners for the blood clots in his legs, and even a small crash could’ve spelled disaster.

Remy also has a deep love of trail building. © Graeme Murray

Remy’s accident happened in July 2017. By December that year, he was racing again. That sentence merits repeating: six months after a horror crash that almost killed him, one that the doctors thought would leave him unable to walk for the rest of his life, Remy Morton was racing bikes again.

Unfortunately, Remy went back to Europe and swiftly broke his leg the following summer – an incident that forced him to slow down, and reconsider his path forward. “I realised I was just rushing myself,” he says. “I didn’t feel like I’d lost any confidence until I broke my leg. I started doubting myself.”

That confidence wouldn’t return fully until 2019, when Remy was riding in New Zealand with some friends. Looking over some footage from the day, he realised he looked different; better than he had in almost a year. He called his dad to tell him that he was riding “properly” again. From there, his confidence surged back. “I started riding fearlessly,” he says.

Now, Remy had a demon to slay.

VII. What doesn’t kill you.

“It was all I wanted to do,” says Remy. “I could tell the family was stressed about it – not even just mum and dad, but other family members too. But I knew I had to ride it again. It was the only thing I wanted.”

Remy’s talking about the jump that nearly claimed his life. In 2019, two years after his crash, he returned to Belgium to settle the score. This time, he took his dad with him, and he spent nearly two months helping Nico Vink rebuild it, and “making it work a little bit better.”

The resulting jump, by Remy’s assessment, was bigger than the original. But more importantly: it was safer. Being surrounded by the jumps for weeks, Remy felt like he’d already ridden them a hundred times over, plotting every little groove and nuance in his head.

But while he was working on the track, people began riding, and Remy started getting jealous. “I was like, ‘fuck, I worked so hard to get back here, and I’m not even riding!’”

So he went back to his room, and he got ready.

Remy navigates the undergrowth in Queenstown. © graeme murray

“It sounds gnarly, but I didn’t care if I died in that session,” he says. “I wanted to ride. For those two years, all I wanted was to hit that jump again, it was everything that I had been working towards, to be in that position.”

The then-21-year-old padded up and caught his reflection in the mirror. He didn’t like what he saw. “I just thought, ‘I don’t want to crash, so why am I wearing all of these pads?’ It’s like I was preparing myself to crash,” he says. So he took them all off, and headed for the track in his street clothes.

Remy rode the first three jumps and spotted his dad watching on. He gave him a nod and said, “it’s good,” before heading back to the top to tackle the full run.

Remy knew there was no way he could get back to the level of riding he wanted to be at without slaying this thing. And he knew there was nothing that could stop him from making it. All eyes at the track that day were on him. But Remy didn’t care. “I wasn’t trying to impress anyone,” he says. “It was for me.”

Brook had the amazing task of surprising Remy with his Red Bull helmet © Graeme Murray

He took to the track, and tore through the first, second, third and fourth jumps, then the step down, with ease. He approached the last jump at something close to warp speed. “I wasn’t even holding the brakes, just death-gripping,” Remy says. “I just remember thinking: ‘I’m going to make this jump my bitch. I’m not going to let it defeat me.’”

Remy hit the hip and soared for what felt like hours. Then he rode away, clean. The crowd went wild.

For Jim, recalling the day is an emotional affair. He can hardly talk about it without getting choked up. “He was yelling out to me, and I had a couple beers for us, and he just ran up to me and hugged me, and thanked me,” he says. “He’s a legend. I couldn’t believe how many people were just frothing it. There must have been over 100 people there, none of them could speak English, they were giving me beers, giving me hugs… There were even parents there, coming up to me, thanking me for supporting Remy, and for showing them how to raise their own children…” Jim pauses.

“…all I ever wanted to do for my boys was to be a good dad, and to bring them up to be good humans,” he says. “When our family saw him get that Red Bull helmet, it was just the most insane thing. It was the icing on the cake, and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to achieve now.”

As for Remy?