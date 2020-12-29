Rhythm & Vines 2020: Ask Foley

Groovy indie-pop duo, Foley, otherwise known as Ash and Gabe, are gearing up to play their fourth Rhythm and Vines - and what a year to do so.

Not only are they playing the biggest New Year’s festival in the world, but they’re also doing it alongside an entirely local line up.

We sat down with them at the Red Bull Playhouse ahead of their set to ask some of your burning fan questions.

This is your fourth R&V, how has the festival evolved over the years?

R&V’s always supported New Zealand music but it’s so rad to see the way that local artists have been embraced this year - it’s an awesome opportunity to embrace the local talent 100%, and have a big old vibe!

What’s your ultimate festival do and don’t?

DO: Face wipes - there’s nothing more refreshing than a camomile and cucumber wipe when you emerge out of a boiling hot tent in the morning

DON’T: Touch anything in the portaloos + don’t forget to scan in!!! 2020!!!

What’s 2021 got in store for Foley?

Rhythm’s our first proper show back so it’s a tester for the brand new live show and new music that we’ll be rolling out next year, we’re super hyped to get the chance to play around the country again!

So does this mean an NZ tour? Can you tell us more?

Without saying too much, there have been a few announced and more to come… but we can say that we will be hitting all the major cities in the country.

Foley at R&V © Oscar Keys

Where did the inspiration for your latest track So Personal come from?

Ash met her partner outside a strip club in Auckland and boom - So Personal was born

How do you get amped ahead of a show?

We find there’s not really a lot of time pre-show - so we just feed off the energy of each other and the crowd and especially at Rhythm, all the incredible acts around us vibing. Plus, we’ve got sausage rolls on the rider so we pop some of those hot puppies in the gob to get us moving.

What’s your favourite music video you’ve been involved with?

Gabe: Ooh, mine would be Can’t Help The Way. Because the whole thing was very spontaneous – we literally flew to Brisbane on a whim and we didn’t really have any expectations, but everyone involved was so keen and excited to be involved.

Ash: The shoot for So Personal would be my favourite because we gave full control to the production team. I personally enjoyed it so much and the final product ended up being amazing.