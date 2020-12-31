Rhythm and Vines 2020: Ask Wax Mustang

His fans can’t get enough of his refreshingly unique sound and larger-than-life personality, and after a couple of minutes into a live show you’ll know why.

Wax Mustang - or Hamish as he’s known to his friends - has an infectious personally and an onstage energy that makes him a rapper that commands your attention.

Despite only having a handful of tracks to his name, the Dunedin local has already built himself a loyal fanbase that laps up every word he belts out.

We sat down with Wax Mustang at the Red Bull Playhouse to ask some of your fan questions ahead of his third R&V show. This year playing the Vodafone Vines Stage on New Year’s Eve as part of a packed summer festival tour.

Where do you get your energy onstage?

From a wide range of places. The crowd obviously is the main one but honourable mentions to beers and the music itself.

Who inspires your sound?

The artists I grew up on I would say - 50 Cent, Mums ABBA Greatest Hits CD, The Clash from Big Tony (Dad). It was a very mixed bag growing up and I’m thankful for that.

What is your number one R&V hack?

Go and watch an act you usually wouldn’t. I think having a wide ranging music taste is important or even just an open mind to trying something new is vital at events like [R&V]. Other than that - turning underwear inside out means double usage. Quadruple if you’re creative. Joking. But something to ponder.

What’s 2021 got in store for Wax Mustang?

A lot more than 2020 hopefully! Perhaps a project? Purchase a dog? I would like to travel if it’s possible - just get out and about in general and shake some hands.

We have to ask, is there a story behind your iconic singlet look?

There isn’t. Its worn out of pure hatred for wearing t-shirts without one on. I’m sure 8 Mile had a subconscious type effect on me but other than that it’s just a necessity that happens to make me look buff. I think it does anyway

Do you have a pre-show ritual?