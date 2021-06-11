Watch Ryan Decenzo push the limits of street skateboarding in his 2021 part

Street skateboarding progresses when an athlete puts it all on the line.
Though every city on earth hosts a list of revered skate spots in which skaters dream of hitting, it takes a special breed to step up to plate, roll away clean, and push the boundaries of sport. In his latest street segment, Ryan Decenzo — who’s entering his mid thirties — proves that he’s still that skateboarder.
“Sure I’m getting older, but I know there’s still room to push my skating,” said Decenzo. “It takes a certain type of skater to push the limits, but that’s exactly the kind of skateboarder I want to be.”
From trick variety and burly spot selection, to a lengthy menu of ender-worthy clips, and even rapper Nick André’s smooth track built specialty for the segment, the part exemplifies what it means to be at the top of your game.
Filmed across the Golden State, over the past half decade, Decenzo visits newly-discovered spots, as well as those he’s dreamed of hitting since his days as a grom.
Take the 360 flip ender for example. Before Decenzo, the spot had only before hit by two other skaters: David Gonzalez, and good old Canadian boy, Alex Chalmers — who ollied the gap in Flip Skateboard’s first ever feature film “Sorry,” released in 2002.
“I’ve been eying up that spot for most of my career and I knew that if I stepped to a 360 flip, it would make a good ender,” he said. “After ten tries, I finally put it to my feet, and luckily I didn’t get destroyed on the roll away.”