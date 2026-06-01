Sam Mathers unveils charity surfboard artwork honouring World Surf League

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Celebrated Raglan artist Sam Mathers has teamed up with Red Bull to create a unique surfboard artwork during the recent World Surf League event in Raglan, New Zealand.

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Painted live on site in the Red Bull Athlete Zone throughout the WSL event, which ran from 15 May to 25 May, the mixed media surfboard artwork pays tribute to Raglan’s surf culture while supporting Wings for Life, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to funding spinal cord research around the world.

SAM MATHERS WSL ATHLETE ZONE © Red Bull New Zealand

All proceeds from the auction will go to Wings for Life.

Born and raised in Raglan, Mathers is internationally recognised for bold, abstract works inspired by the people, landscapes and culture of New Zealand’s west coast. His latest piece draws on the energy of the town during the WSL event, using vivid colour, layered storytelling and references connected to the local community, surfing culture and Wings for Life.

“I like to think of my work as a visual diary,” Mathers says. “This piece was about capturing the energy of Raglan during WSL, while also creating something that connects people to a bigger purpose through Wings for Life.”

SAM MATHERS GALLERY OPENING © Red Bull New Zealand

The surfboard features a range of symbolic details. References to spinal injuries are included as a nod to the mission of Wings for Life, while a bull motif represents Red Bull. The artwork also includes references to Raglan’s world-famous left-hand break at Manu Bay, including the phrase “I’m going left today.”

Local landmarks and cultural references, including “Jump Rock”, are woven throughout the piece, alongside the playful pop culture cues and signature texture that define Mathers’ work.

Mathers’ connection to Raglan is central to the work. The west coast surf town, known for its surf breaks and rugged natural beauty, continues to heavily influence his creative practice. After travelling extensively and living abroad, Mathers has built a distinctive style shaped by the people and places around him.

SAM MATHERS WSL ATHLETE ZONE © Red Bull New Zealand

His work first gained recognition in 2011, when Saatchi & Saatchi Art Director Antonio Navas attended Mathers’ debut solo exhibition in Raglan. That moment led to his first commissioned mural and the beginning of his full-time career as an artist.

Today, Mathers exhibits internationally, with work sought after by collectors in New Zealand and around the world. Alongside his personal practice, he continues to create commissioned works for both local and global audiences.

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SAM MATHERS © Red Bull New Zealand

Wings for Life supports promising research projects and clinical studies with the mission of finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. The foundation is driven by the belief that injured nerve cells are capable of regeneration and continues to invest in science and innovation to help make a cure possible.