Witness Shane van Gisbergen chase his first NZGP title this Sunday

This is the closest to a F1-experience you can get in New Zealand, and the first chance that Van Gisbergen has had to be part of the event as he would usually be on the international circuit at this time of year.

The New Zealand Grand Prix has been won by some of the biggest names in world motorsport including Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Jack Brabham, Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

Van Gisbergen admits it would be a dream to add his name to that list while he is also keen to honour the legacy of the legendary Kenny Smith, who will contest his 50th Grand Prix in 2021.

“The New Zealand Grand Prix carries so much history and it is going to be really cool getting the chance to compete in it,” he said. “Hampton Downs is an awesome venue for it and will provide great racing.

“While I don’t have any expectations and adapting to driving the cars will take a bit of getting used to, it is going to be a lot of fun and I will give it my best.

“It is amazing to race alongside Kenny Smith again. They guy is an absolute legend, and it will be neat to say I was there for his 50th Grand Prix.”

Shane van Gisbergen will chase his first NZGP title at Hampton Downs © Red Bull Content Pool

Billed this year as the Race of Champions, the 2021 New Zealand Grand Prix could be one of the biggest for major names since Bruce McLaren himself was behind the wheel.

The event doubles as the opening round of the championship it will run over the weekend of January 22nd-24th with practice, qualifying and two races for drivers before the main event on Sunday 24th, the New Zealand Grand Prix with over 28 laps of the circuit.

It will be the first time the Grand Prix has been held at Hampton Downs and the first time any Castrol Toyota Racing Series event has been held on the longer and more challenging 4km international format track which has ten corners and a current lap record of 1 minute 27.637 seconds.

