Sibling rivalry sparks as brothers compete in tournament finals

For brothers John and Shaan Panchia, gaming has been a way of connecting for more than a decade: relaxing, bonding, and enjoying time after a long day of school or university.

John said the two had been introduced to League of Legends by one of his friends, and although he initially picked it up quicker than his brother, it was Shaan who had leapfrogged him into the upper echelon of competitive play.

“I started playing in 2012 - around Season Two. I had no money back then, it was just cheap games or free games that work on cheap PCs.”

“When we used to play then, we’d 1v1 every weekend. I’d beat him every time, until I didn’t beat him once, and then he’d never shut up about it.”

John said after seeing his brother join, compete and eventually progress into the New Zealand finals of Red Bull Solo Q, he knew had to enter himself. Even if it meant coming up against his brother.

“I couldn’t be motivated until he got better than me.”

And if their fates collide in the finals, John’s ready. He knows Shaan is a good player: he’s counting on it.

John is stacking the deck with a secret list of comfort picks, and with a good understanding of the League of Legends meta, he’s hoping it's enough to give him an edge. After all, he plays League of Legends for the teamwork: 1v1s aren’t his forte.

“It depends who gets banned out. If someone I like is open, one of my strong champs… It’ll be good.”

“I’m not going to be sad if I get knocked out. I know 1v1 isn’t where my strength is.”

We’re all hoping to see words exchanged prior to the match. What would John even say to his brother in the heat of the moment?

“It'll be funny. He’s got more to lose. We’re so used to playing other games together, there will be taunting.”

“‘You’ve got more to lose. Imagine losing to me after all the hours you’ve put in.’”

Shaan is also preparing for a scrap with his sibling. Well, less of a scrap and more of a bloodbath.

He doesn’t think there’ll be anything left to show after the matchup, especially if prior matchups are anything to go by.

“I’ll come at him too. These moments just go too quick. It's just too much of a stomp.”

John and Shaan share a group of friends between them, so bragging rights in the group is the real prize here. But Shaan also has people he needs to prove himself to outside of their shared group.

“I’m going to win, so I can prove to my English teacher that he was wrong, and I will go somewhere. I’m going to rub it in his face.” Shaan

Despite the bravado, Shaan has more of a game plan heading into the national qualifiers than he lets on, especially against someone so familiar with his playstyle and strategies.

So how will he be playing this one?

“Be patient. Wait, and be patient - don’t get ahead of myself.”

He’s feeling pretty confident, especially after his swift progression to the national qualifiers over fellow, now-qualified finalist Will ‘Leg0Lost’ Brown.

“That one was actually a bit more of a challenge, but it was still easy.”

NZ brothers fighting it out to take home the Solo Q trophy © Tomek Gola / Red Bull Content Pool

If the brothers are evenly-matched, the one thing that could swing the balance is the pressure cooker-environment of a studio LAN — something most green players are unaccustomed to.

John foresees his stoicism being a valuable skill in the metaphorical toolkit.

He’s ready for the bright lights of the studio, the roar of the crowd, even the overwhelming pressure.

“Yeah, I’ve never played in front of a crowd… but I’ve got tunnel vision on the game. I forget where I am.”

Will the bragging pay off? Only time and a slogging match on the top-lane of Summoner’s Rift will tell.