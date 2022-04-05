League of Legends 1v1 Tournament is coming to NZ for the first time

2021 Solo Q Competitors © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

For the first time Kiwi e-thletes will be able to compete in the official 1v1 League of Legends tournament, Red Bull Solo Q, that is continuing the search for the world's best duellist.

The qualifiers of the unique tournament will start in on May 11, giving players from across the country the chance to compete and have their chance to experience the Grand Finals later in the year in Germany.

What is Solo Q?

This isn't your ordinary five-on five-battle: Red Bull Solo Q features a unique challenge where the 1v1 competitors have to achieve one of three methods to win.

To succeed in battle, challengers will need to either get First Blood, reach a 100-minion score, or destroy their opponent's tower, offering a unique perspective on the traditional and beloved game.

Who can enter

Red Bull Solo Q is open to all amateur players out there who think they have what it takes to take on the rest of the world at League of Legends – no team-mates required.

More than 20 participating countries will have multiple national qualifiers and the winners of each will go on to a playoff stage that will crown one champion from each country.

The international qualifier will follow, pitting these national champions against each other in intense competition, before heading to the World Finals with the strongest contenders. They will fight for the ultimate title of Red Bull Solo Q Champion.

How to register

Registrations for the NZ online qualifiers will start from May 11th. Check back here in the coming weeks for more information.