It’s a crisp Summer morning in the backblocks of the Coromandel Penisula. The melodic notes of the morning birds greet the sun, as it evaporates the dew laying on the grass of the paddocks. The rythym of the ocean beats the white sand and a gentle breeze blows through the tall trees in the background. A rooster lets out mighty crow as it runs past.

A group of the world’s most talented songwriters and producers converge on Soul Kitchen, drinking coffee and feasting like royalty, preparing for the day ahead. They will soon be split into four groups, with each being challenged to combine their efforts into producing a song (or the beginnings of one) in just a day. The groups will be mixed each day for four days and repeat the process.

Arriving just in time for the last bagel is Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Anthony ‘Ant’ Clemons, who features on Kanye West’s Jesus Is King and has worked with artists such as Skrillex, Chance The Rapper, and YBN Cordae. Clemons also recently released his debut EP Happy 2 Be Here, which features Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, and Timbaland.

Clemons is joined by Andre ‘Bizness Boi’ Robertson, who has millions of streams and multiple hit records to his name, after having worked on Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, the first-ever project for Lil Nas X, and the first Gold-certified albums for both PARTYNEXTDOOR and 6lack.

Singer-songwriter Atia ‘Ink’ Boggs is another part of the international cohort. Ink has worked with such artists as the late Nipsey Hussle, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber. She also recently released her debut solo album Backstreets.

Samuel Ahana, better known as Swish, is a producer from Inglewood, California. He’s worked with artists like YG, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Macklemore, and many more. Swish is the final international artist at the retreat.

Nationally, Aotearoa is well represented with Melodownz, Church, Indyah, Smokeygotbeatz, JessB, Mikey Dam, Djeisan Suskov, Ambian Sleo, Bexy, and Jake from LA Women all in attendance.

As the groups split, it is easy to see they are eager to get creating. If they require any extra motivation, they need only look at their surroundings. Three of the unique studios are set-up at the main house of Ohui Lodge, overlooking the picturesque Opoutere Beach and Whakahau (Slipper) Island. The fourth studio is aptly named the Log Cabin and is located closer to the beach, tucked among the tree-covered hills.

A few hours pass and the groups break for lunch, before returning to their studios. The energy levels are high as the creativity flows. The usually still valley is filled with the boom of an 808 drum or harmonic vocals. By the end of day one, most groups have come up with more than one song. Some groups have even began work on a fourth or fifth record.

The group joins together in the main house to listen to the tracks and it quickly becomes obvious that what is happening here is special. The whole begins to vibe as reservations evolves into confidence. The relationships established amongst the group are clear to see as everyone bumps their heads collectively to the previously unheard music.

The next day begins with a group trip to the beach, where a catamaran lies ready for a trip out to Whakahau Island. Half of the group ventures out on the water whilst the other half relax on the beach, throwing a rugby ball around, and trying their hand at stand-up paddle boarding. The group retunrs to the kitchen for lunch, sandy haired and sun kissed, ready for an afternoon of creating.

It’s been a long day for the artists by the end of day two. Each group exceeds expectations yet again, producing a number of high-quality tracks. As relationships grow, so too does the music. The participants unite once again to listen to what each other has produced throughout the day and it is easy to see just how much they are inspiring and motivating one another.

Melodownz and Bizness Boi awaken early the next morning, the duo having been set the task of seeking out sounds from nature to use in a song to be produced later that day. The pair start their journey at the beach, capturing the sounds of the waves crashing and footsteps on the sand. They finish the search in the middle of the dense bush, hoping for a tui to land close enough for them to record singing.

For the rest of the group, the third day begins much like the rest. A hearty meal at Soul Kitchen is followed by a quick briefing on who is grouped together for the day. The participants then split for the penultimate day of the retreat.

It was a sombre listening party that night, as participants slowly came to grips with the fact that tomorrow would be their last full day at the retreat. However, they all still brought the energy, once again bopping their heads to each other’s new creations.

As the sun rose on the full final day of the camp, the artists slowly rose to meet their last day of creating music in this idyllic location. The groups were split after breakfast and quickly went away to squeeze in as much producing as possible. It was another day that seemed to rush by, with the artists soon getting themselves ready for the final listening party.

The crowd slowly gathered together at the party, where they were greeteed by yet another delicious meal and tasty refreshments. They laughed and joked amongst themselves as they reminisced on the time that was. Before long, it was time to listen to all the music that had been produced throughout the week.

The group formed a circle as they listened to each track with intent, proud of their newfound friends and the amazing music they had produced. It was clear that this retreat had provided a platform for new relationships to flourish and creativity to expand. The party went long into the night as many laughs were had.