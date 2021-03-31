The highly anticipated Splore Festival delighted fans once again

Mainstage at Splore Festival © Devan Narasi 01 / 03

The energy and collective warmth from extravagantly dressed punters contributed to the feeling that you had truly arrived in another world.

Splore prides itself on catering for people of all walks, with family-friendly camping zones, safe zones, and spaces for people to express themselves completely without fear of judgment.

Splore is a place for people from all walks © Devan Narasi

There are delicious food stalls, free water, and friendly camp mothers located throughout, all of whom reinforce the idea that Splore really does care about its festivalgoers and their wellbeing.

This year’s theme being ‘Mother’ was as a tribute to New Zealand’s Wāhine Toa. This included a commitment that all mainstage acts would include female and gender-mixed artists and featured the likes of home-grown legends the Topp Twins, Deva Mahal, Tali, Shapeshifter, Valkyrie, and Heylady.

Fans danced up and down the beach at Splore festival © Devan Narasi

The three-day festival had Kiwis grooving up and down Tāpapakanga Regional Park and fans and artists were not taking New Zealand’s level 1 status for granted, it was rare that an artist didn’t acknowledge “how lucky we are” to be one of the only countries in the world hosting multi-stage music festivals.

The carnival-style festival with fun for the whole family had five pumping stages playing a variety of genres with something and a location to suit everybody.

+3

Down by the lagoon, the Red Bull Crystal Palace, was bouncing into the early hours throughout the festival with throbbing bass and groovy house tunes filling airwaves.

New Zealand’s first man, Clarke Gayford even made a return to the decks at Splore’s Red Bull Crystal Palace stage.

Gayford had fans jumping and bopping and left the lingering hope that the ‘surprise guest act’ up next on the mainstage would be our leading lady herself.

Benee surprised at Splore © Devan Narasi 01 / 04

Instead, Benee appeared donning a white bedazzled hoodie with cat ears. She won the crowd over with an energetic set mixing some of her new tunes with the classics from her EP.

Across the beach other festival-goers were enjoying an eclectic array of house, disco, and electronica at the Lucky Star before ducking out the back and through to the Portal, entering another dimension of tightly packed euphoric dancing fans.

Those in need of a break between dancing could roam through the art trail that leads to a pinnacle overlooking Splore in all its greatness.

Splore Art Trail © Devan Narasi

In its more than 20 years Splores organisers have done extremely well to solidify its position as New Zealand’s most popular and inclusive arts and music experience.

Another highlight is the festival’s ethos and commitment to leaving no trace, this year it officially become certified as carbon neutral.

The festival had ‘litter bugs’ – literal volunteers dressed as creepy crawlies – roaming the festival to ensure the recycling bins were being utilised and attendees were mandated to leave things as they found them.