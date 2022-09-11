© Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographics
SVG claims historic win after an epic battle at Pukekohe
An incredible race weekend at Pukekohe Park Raceway sees SVG win back-to-back after a thrilling duel with Cam Waters in the final race.
Van Gisbergen vaulted from eighth to score his 18th victory of 2022, marking a befitting end to Supercars at Pukekohe Park Raceway.
Shane van Gisbergen overhauled Cam Waters in a titanic battle to win the final Supercars race on Sunday.
This win marks SVG's Win 18th win of the championships and has helped him equal Scott McLaughlin’s record set in 2019.
"Seeing the crowd on the hill and the responses when I passed someone – even when I was side-by-side with Cam (Waters) you could see them going wild, it was pretty motivating and made it hard to focus.
"When I passed Cam (Waters) into the hairpin, the crowd went nuts, and to me it was better than Bathurst. This is one of the all time greatest moments in my motorsport career," says Shane.
Kiwi fans were right behind the NZ motorsports legend who gave it his all after placing 5th in Saturdays final race.
"My car was struggling with the high-speed areas of the track, and that was the focus heading in to Sundays racing."
Andre Heimgartner completed Sunday's final podium, with Broc Feeney and Anton De Pasquale rounding out the top five.
Van Gisbergen has made fans proud with an finale of epic proportions for Pukekohe. The iconic circuit will cease motorsport operations in April 2023. The location for a 2023 Supercar round in New Zealand is yet to be announced.
Van Gisbergen leads Waters by an extended 525 points heading to Bathurst.