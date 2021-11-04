The Bulldog’s back on home soil for Crankworx Rotorua

Brook Macdonald © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

After a crash that saw Macdonald having to re-learn to walk, The Bulldog is back on the downhill racing scene and looking stronger than ever, heading into his first Crankworx on home soil since.

His recovery has been legendary. A new-found perspective to racing - and life itself - has seen him slaying the trails and hitting times he was doing pre-crash.

Brook Macdonald shows off his World Champs lid © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

“I knew from day one that I would ride my bike and race at the level I was at before. I only cared about one thing, and that was getting back to my job.

“I’m turning up to races with an attitude of ‘ok, I’m just here to ride my bike’. The racing is a win in itself and I’m just grateful to be on my bike each day.”

It takes more than physical strength to recover from an accident like Macdonald’s, and he quickly realised mental determination was his biggest advantage.

“I’ve been working twice as hard during the off-season, spending a whole year rehabbing and training, then going straight into the racing season,” he says.

How Brook Trains © Scott Sinton

It would be easy to assume there would be fear in The Bulldog’s belly as he looked down the trail of his first downhill race - but it was quite the opposite.

“I’ve grown up having no fear my whole life. I thought it would be difficult but when I was on my bike it just felt so normal.

“After getting the rods in my back taken out in March 2020, I went straight into racing in Europe. After six weeks I still hadn’t had a crash - that was what scared me the most.

“I wanted to crash so I knew what it was going to be like. I needed to know, if I landed on my back, what would happen, what was my body capable of?

“When I did crash it was huge - not the type you want to have after that injury. But it’s completed that last bit of confidence I needed.”

The Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull final is on tomorrow, and Macdonald has been laying down some solid training runs, attracting attention from those on-site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Crankworx Rotorua is a spectator-free event this year and for Macdonald, it could prove challenging.

“Crankworx Rotorua is the only big international race we have in our country. For me to be able to race in front of my home crowd and put on a show for people, is what it’s all about.

“I’m a person that loves to be around spectators and fans - they hype me up to a level where I can put together an exciting race run for them. So it’s going to be different this year.

“My goal and expectation is always to win. I hope to put down a worthy run, but whatever happens, happens,” he says.

Check out all the action of the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull, November 5 – live on Red Bull TV at 2am UTC.