Top 9 games like League of Legends

Love League of Legends, but want to try something new? Believe it or not, taking a break from the game and testing your skills at something different can actually help you get better at it. If you're not sure where to start, we've got you covered. Here are eight of the top games most like League of Legends.

1. Dota 2 (2013)

If you love League of Legends, then you're going to love Dota 2, LoL's main competitor. Dota 2 is also a free-to-play MOBA, but LoL is a faster game. The plus side of the slower pace in Dota 2 is that it encourages more 1v1s, which leads to some unique champion abilities. Combat also tends to last longer in Dota 2. Dota 2 is the sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA) and was officially released for Microsoft Windows, OS X and Linux-based personal computers in July 2013, following a Windows-only beta test phase that began two years earlier.

2. Heroes of the Storm (2015)

Heroes of the Storm is a crossover MOBA released in 2015 for Windows and macOS. Released by Blizzard Entertainment, HoTS is free-to-play and features characters from World of Warcraft, Starcraft, and Diablo. The game is far more streamlined than League of Legends, making it an easier option for anyone who's just getting into MOBAs. The title has no in-game gold, items, or healing forts, and XP is shared among the team.

3. Smite (2014)

Smite is a free-to-play (another one), fast-paced MOBA that centers on the idea of godly myths. Players control a god, goddess, or another mythological figure and participate in team-based combat. The primary difference between Smite and League of Legends is the perspective. League of Legends has a top-down view, while Smite has a third-person view, making this MOBA stand apart from its peers. Something else that separates it from League of Legends is how many game modes it offers. In addition to the traditional 5v5 brawl, Smite offers a 1v1 jousting mode, random god selection mode, and domination. The game was released for Windows in 2014, Xbox One in 2015, PlayStation 4 and macOS in 2016, and Nintendo Switch in 2019.

4. Arena of Valor (2016)

Arena of Valor is a 3D MOBA released in 2016 for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The overall gameplay resembles League of Legends, as players control heroes who kill non-player creatures, defeat other players, and destroy structures. Players have a third-person perspective like most MOBA style games as well as plenty of different game modes, with 5v5 being the most popular.

5. Vainglory (2014)

The main competitor of Arena of Valor, Vainglory is a 5v5 or 3v3 MOBA that was released for iOS in 2014 and Android in 2015. The Windows and macOS versions were released in 2018. If you're looking for a simpler version of League of Legends , this is a good option to consider. The game has 38 hero options and five game modes, and as long as you've played MOBAs before, the controls are easy to get the hang of.

6. Strife (1996)

Released in 1996 and free from the Steam Store, Strife added role-playing game elements to this classic game formula. This MOBA game has fast-paced action that's easier to play and less complicated compared to DOTA and League of Legends. Unlike other MOBAs, when players stay out of combat for a period of time, their health regenerates, allowing them to spend more time in the action and less time returning to base. All of the heroes in the game also get their own pets who accompany them into battle. An enhanced version of the game was released in 2014.

7. Prime World (2014)

Prime World is a free-to-play MOBA that combines the elements of hero development and customization to create a unique experience for players. The game offers eight game modes, including 3v3 and 4v4 modes. Prime World revolves around a battle between two nations for control of an energy source. Players support their armies and capture new territories. Released in 2014, the game was developed for PC and Mac and is available for Android and iOS platforms.

8. Paladins (2018)

If you're looking for a free-to-play, action-packed MOBA, then you may want to give Paladins a try. This first-person shooting game allows you to choose from a variety of champions to play on the battlefield. You can then select the abilities you want to suit your interests and match the lineup. In the game, there is a conflict between two different factions, and the champions are recruited to minimize casualties. The champions you can choose from fall into the categories of Front Line, Damage, Support, and Flank. The game was developed by Evil Mojo Games and released for Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.

9. Ace of Arenas (2015)

This MOBA is a great option for gamers who are often on the go. This innovative mobile action MOBA is a free-to-play PVP game that brings the fun of gaming to your handheld device. You have a variety of options for matches, including 1v1 duels up to 5v5 group matches. You can even start competing in the ranked matches when you've unlocked 12 of the 50 champions.

Have you been wondering, "What should I play instead of League of Legends?" As you can see from our list, there's no shortage of options. Engage in 1v1 duels or battle up to 99 other players in a fight to survive. With the awesome variety of video games on this list, you should be able to find a new game to add to your list of favourites.