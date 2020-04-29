Travis Scott lights up Fortnite
© Lauren Gesswein / Red Bull Content Pool
Over 12 million players attended Travis Scott's concert in Fortnite. Here's what went down.
Fortnite has proven yet again that the game works wonders as a platform for concerts. Last year EMD DJ Marshmello attracted millions of players who saw the concert live. The concert broke the records at over 10 million players live. Travis Scott, however, broke that record. Over 12 million players saw the superstar rapper live, and countless more watched the concert through streams and broadcasts. This new phenomena of virtual concerts are here to stay.
The universally popular battle royal game Fortnite has already proven that it's more than just a game. Nike used it as a promotional campaign when they released their new sneakers. Marvel pushed their movies through a special in-game event - where players could put on the Infinity Glove to become Thanos himself. Epic Games themselves made a spectacular event where the entire Fortnite world got sucked into a black hole, making the player's screen to go black for several hours - all done to promote Season 11. The Deadpool franchise use the platform to promote both games and movies. The same can be said of the Star Wars franchise. And now they've proven that virtual concerts draws unimaginable crowds. The possibilities are endless.
The world-famous rapper Travis Scott entered one of the biggest stages in one of the biggest games - and it was a record-breaking success. The concert itself was simply put: amazing. Riot Games outdid themselves this time. It all started with a giant planet-like object gravitating towards the stage. Suddenly it exploded, which marked the beginning of the show. What followed was even crazier. We saw a gigantic Travis Scott, walking around the entire island, the stage transformed into a fiery inferno. With every new song, the visuals changed. Travis turning into a cyborg, the crowd being submerged under water, and in a Tron-like environment, which all culminated into players flying around the planet together with a giant spaceman. AWESOME.
Unfortunately, the show lasted for only 15 minutes. But for most of us, those 15 minutes was nothing other than epic. The visuals, the sounds, the creativity of the show only made us more excited about the next one. Epic Games have learned from previous events, tweaking and making things smoother, bigger and better. Travis Scott's concert tour was a BIG step towards perfection. We can't wait for the next concert to blow our minds.