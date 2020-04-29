Travis Scott lights up Fortnite

The universally popular battle royal game Fortnite has already proven that it's more than just a game. Nike used it as a promotional campaign when they released their new

. Marvel pushed their

through a special in-game event - where players could put on the Infinity Glove to become Thanos himself. Epic Games themselves made a

event where the entire Fortnite world got sucked into a black hole, making the player's screen to go black for several hours - all done to promote Season 11. The Deadpool franchise use the platform to promote both games and movies. The same can be said of the Star Wars franchise. And now they've proven that virtual concerts draws unimaginable crowds. The possibilities are endless.