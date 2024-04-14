The UCI have released the calendar for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Series season for the Downhill (DH), Cross-country Short Track (XCC), Cross-country Olympic (XCO) and Enduro (EDR) disciplines.

The 2024 calendar features six stops for the enduro racers, seven stops for the downhillers and eight for the cross-country elite. There is one new venue for downhill in Bielsko-Biała in Poland, while there are four for the cross-country men and women: Mairiporã and Araxá, both in Brazil; Crans-Montana in Switzerland; and Lake Placid in the United States.

Scroll on down below to see the full calendar while this is the place where you can watch highlights from all the downhill and cross-country racing at each round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Series and World Championship calendar

April 12-14: Mairiporã, Brazil (XCO/XCC)

April 19-21: Araxá, Brazil (XCO/XCC)

May 3-5: Fort William, Scotland (DH)

May 10-12: Finale Outdoor Region, Italy (EDR)

May 17-19: Bielsko Biala, Poland (DH/EDR)

May 24-26: Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)

June 7-9: Leogang, Austria (DH/EDR)

June 14-16: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)

June 21-23: Crans-Montana, Switzerland (XCO/XCC)

June 25-July 7: Haute-Savoie, France (DH/EDR/XCO/XCC)

July 12-14: Valais, Switzerland (EDR)

August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)

September 6-8: Loudenvielle, France (DH/EDR)

September 27-29: Lake Placid, United States (XCO/XCC)

October 4-6: Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)

Live coverage of the downhill and cross-country races at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series can be found on YouTube, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website and the GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+ platforms depending on the race. Red Bull TV will feature highlights from each round of the World Cup after the end of racing.

Downhill

Junior category: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

Elite semi-finals: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

Finals: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

Cross-country

Elite short track: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

U23 XCO: available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website – Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

Elite XCO: live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

01 Nové Město

23 min Cross-country highlights – Nové Město Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC (short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Frenchman Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.

The perfect weekend for Tom Pidcock with his XCC and XCO wins © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Pidcock has now won the elite XCO race at Nové Město three times © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tyre puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.

The XCC win was Laura Stigger's first at Elite level © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Puck Pieterse has skipped U23s to race at Elite level © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Lenzerheide

24 min Highlights – Lenzerheide Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The Swiss venue featured the first dual round of the 2023 World Cup. In the downhill races, British athletes dominated with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.

A thoroughly enjoyable Swiss weekend for Rachel Atherton © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Back on top of the podium © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

XCC racing kicked off the cross-country events and featured victories for Sweden's Jenny Rissveds in the women's and Germany's Luca Schwarzbauer in the men's. In the XCO, Nino Schurter finally broke the record for most XCO World Cup wins in the men's category, recording his 34th win. South African Alan Hatherly followed in behind him, with Jordan Sarrou in third place. Loana Lecomte took the women's race, Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra finished second with Swiss Alessandra Keller third.

Nino Schurter lapping up the support of the home crowd as takes the win © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Loana Lecomte leads Pauline Ferrand-Prévot around in the women's XCO race © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Leogang

24 min Highlights – Leogang Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Leogang, Austria.

Celebrations continued well into the weekend at the Austrian venue, with the home crowd celebrating wins for two of their home-grown athletes in the downhill. Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb took the victories in the Elite women's and men's racing in what proved to be landmark wins for them both. For Höll, it was her first win as an elite in Leogang after several years of trying. Kolb's victory was his first World Cup win. Second and third in the women's race were Camille Balanche and Rachel Atherton, with Loïc Bruni and Jackson Goldstone finishing in those positions in the men’s category.

Vali Höll found her mojo on the Austrian circuit © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Celebrations begin for Höll © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The XCC racing saw wins for French riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Jordan Sarrou. Lars Forster added a second World Cup XCO win to his career record by winning in a three-way battle for supremacy with German Luca Schwarzbauer and Czech rider Ondřej Cink. Forster attacked the two in the last lap and finished 14 seconds ahead of Schwarzbauer in the end, with Cink rolling in third. Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse was dominant in winning her second XCO World Cup race of the season. There was some cheer for the home crowd, though, as Austrians Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger rounded off the podium places.

Lars Forster proved to be the strongest on the day © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger were pleased to perform on home soil © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Val di Sole

24 min Highlights – Val di Sole Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Val di Sole, Italy.

Two weeks after scoring her first elite win on home soil in Leogang, Valentina Höll was on unbeatable form again in Italy. On what is the most demanding and difficult track on the downhill calendar, Höll showed her strength to win by over 2.9s over Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. New Zealander Jess Blewitt secured her best-ever World Cup result by posting the third best time. The men's race saw a first-time win for Canada's Jackson Goldstone . Still only 19, Goldstone put down a composed run beyond his years to win from compatriot Finn Iles by 2.2s. Frenchman Thibaut Dapréla finished third.

That's two consecutive World Cup wins for Höll © Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool A more than delighted Jackson Goldstone celebrates his Elite win © Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Laura Stigger kept up her good form from the early months of World Cup racing by winning the women's XCC race for the second time this season. Luca Schwarzbauer took the men's race. In the XCO, Dutch rising star Puck Pieterse claimed her third win from four races by a massive margin of 52s after breaking away from the field to ride solo from the first lap. Italian Martina Berta rode her best-ever World Cup race to finish second on home soil ahead of Australian Rebecca Henderson in third. Nino Schurter claimed his 35th World Cup win in the men's. Mathias Flückiger and new European Champion Vlad Dascălu finished behind him.

Stigger was run close by Pieterse in the women's XCC © Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool Dascălu and Schurter exchange pleasantries at the end of the men's XCO © Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Review the whats, ifs and maybes of the 2023 mountain bike racing season so far with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in new Red Bull TV show Beyond the Line below.

1 h 18 min The MTB World Cup season so far Join us as we take an in-depth look at the best of the action from the UCI MTB World Cup season so far.

05 Pal Arinsal/Vallnord

24 min Highlights – Vallnord Take a look back at all the action in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord, Andorra, from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

World Cup racing resumed in Andorra after a near-two-month summer break. Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused disruption for the downhillers, but when finals did get underway, with the women going down first, it was German Nina Hoffmann who triumphed. Valentina Höll would finish second with a time that was 2.8s behind Hoffman's. Britain's Tahnée Seagrave made a welcome return to the podium in third place following her return to racing this season after sitting nearly all of 2022 out with ongoing concussion issues. The men's race was impacted by heavy rain. Thibaut Dapréla would take the win narrowly from South African veteran Greg Minnaar, with just 0.121s between them. Finn Iles slotted into third place.

Pure joy from Nina Hoffmann as she realises she's got the win © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Tahnée Seagrave was back on the podium © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Alessandra Keller and Luca Schwarzbauer were the winners of the XCC races on the Friday. The main XCO races on the Sunday saw Austria's Mona Mitterwallner claim a maiden World Cup victory, with Keller in second and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in third place. Mathias Flückiger was the winner of the men's race. Frenchman Thomas Griot would follow him home, while a late charge from new XCO World Champion Tom Pidcock saw him pip Jordan Sarrou for third.

Evie Richards finished third in the Short Track © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool A charging Tom Pidcock was determined to place as high as he could © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Review all the racing from Andorra with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in episode 2 of Beyond the Line below.

51 min High altitude battle in Andorra Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson give insight into what it's like to race in high altitude Andorra.

06 Loudenvielle

24 min Highlights – Loudenvielle Here’s what went down in Loudenvielle, France, at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

The French venue of Loudenvielle hosted its first ever UCI Mountain Bike World Cup stop for what is a downhill-only round. For the women, It was Valentina Höll who was able to master the new circuit the best, winning the race ahead of Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou. The Austrian's winning margin over second-placed Hoffmann was 2.4s. Loïc Bruni was at his imperious best in front of a French home crowd as he overhauled American Dakotah Norton by just 0.777s to take podium top spot. Britain's Laurie Greenland narrowly missed taking second place off Norton and placed third.

Job done for Vali Höll © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Bruni greets his adoring public following his win © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Review all the racing from France with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Rachel Atherton in episode 3 of Beyond the Line below.

53 min Downhill antics from Loudenvielle Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson review the antics from the UCI Downhill World Cup in Loudenvielle, France, with special guests Rachel Atherton and Finn Iles.

07 Les Gets

24 min Highlights – Les Gets Watch the best of the action from this weekend’s World Cup races in Les Gets, France – DH, XCO and XCC.

After the downhill-only round in Loudenvielle the previous week, the athletes from downhill and cross-country racing were back together in France for Round 6 of this year's UCI Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup. As in Loudenvielle, French downhill fans celebrated a home rider taking victory in the men's competition. Benoît Coulanges was that man, as he took his first World Cup win, finishing ahead of Austrian Andreas Kolb by the narrowest of margins, while Loris Vergier slotted into third.

There was also a French victor in the women's race as Marine Cabirou, who was comfortably the fastest on the hill, finished ahead of Monika Hrastnik, while Nina Hoffmann took the remaining podium place.

Coulanges takes his first World Cup win © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Cue a French crowd track invasion © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

There were XCC victories for Puck Pieterse and Victor Koretzky as the cross-country racers resumed race action on Friday. In Sunday's XCO events, Mona Mitterwallner got the better of Pieterse and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot by some distance to record back-to-back wins in the Olympic distance.

Koretzky completed the perfect weekend by taking the honours in the men's race and in doing so sent the French crowd into raptures. Nino Schurter would follow him soon after to take second, while Vlad Dascălu recorded his best result of this year's World Cup by finishing third.

Koretzky was in determined mood all weekend © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Dascălu is coming into some good form towards the end of the season © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Review all the racing from Les Gets with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in episode 4 of Beyond the Line below.

54 min Haute-Savoie Get an up-close look at the rider-mechanic relationship with hosts Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson.

08 Snowshoe

24 min Highlights – Snowshoe Watch the highlights from the penultimate stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Snowshoe, USA.

World Cup action headed from Europe to North America for the first of two rounds, starting off with Snowshoe in West Virginia. Vali Höll didn't manage to get the win, but did manage to finish third which was enough for the Austrian to take an unassailable lead at the top of the overall standings for the World Cup for this season. She is now a World Cup champion for the second time in her short career.

France's Marine Cabirou posted the fastest time to take the win and so made it back-to-back victories on the World Cup circuit. Nina Hoffmann finished second, just 0.344s off Cabirou's time. Ireland's Oisin O Callaghan sprang a major surprise by winning the men's race. There was more for the Irish to cheer as Ronan Dunne placed behind in second. Dakota Norton gave the US fans something to celebrate on home soil with his third place.

No win for Vali Höll in Snowshoe but still much to celebrate © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Oisin O Callaghan became the first Irish winner of a World Cup race © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The XCC course at Snowshoe featured one of the longest overall laps on the World Cup circuit. It was very much to the liking of Evie Richards in the women's race and Victor Koretzky in the men's race as they took the victories here. Laura Stigger was unstoppable on her way to a maiden victory in the women's XCO. The Austrian rode away from the pack from lap 2 to solo to the win. Loana Lecomte followed in behind her, with Italian Martina Berta third.

The men's XCO race was one of the best of the season with the lead of the race a hot potato at times. Jordan Sarrou would prevail eventually, beating Nino Schurter to the line to take his first XCO win. Another Swiss rider, Marcel Guerrini, rounded off the podium spots.

A maiden XCO win for Laura Stigger © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool And also a maiden win for Jordan Sarrou © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Review all the racing from Snowshoe with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in episode 5 of Beyond the Line below.

56 min Thrillers in Snowshoe Jolanda Neff and Ireland's first Downhill World Cup winner Oisin O'Callaghan join the team in the studio.

09 Mont-Sainte-Anne

24 min Highlights – Mont-Sainte-Anne Watch the highlights from the final stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

And so finally on to Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada for the finale of the 2023 UCI World Cup season. Vali Höll made it back-to-back wins in North America in the women's downhill, winning by a huge margin of 13s over Nina Hoffmann. Veronika Widmann of Italy rounded off the podium positions.

Canadian fans were celebrating a home win in the men's race with Jackson Goldstone handling the pressure of being the last racer down and besting the time of second placed Ethan Craik of Great Britain by 4.3s. Loïc Bruni finished third, which secured him in top place on the overall standings for the World Cup for this season. This is now the third time he has become the World Cup champion in his career.

Valentina Holl was leaps ahead of the other women in Canada © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Jackson Goldstone savours the moment of a win on home soil © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The XCC races saw wins for Laura Stigger and Victor Koretzky. Puck Pieterse finished fifth in the women's race and in doing so became the XCC World Cup champion for 2023. Luca Schwarzbauer was crowned the men's XCC World Cup champion.

Loana Lecomte tamed some heavy mud on the Mont-Sainte-Anne course to take victory in the women's XCO. Lecomte finished ahead of Jenny Rissveds and Puck Pieterse. With her third place Pieterse secured the XCO overall for the season. The men's race saw Tom Pidcock victorious in a battle of attrition with Mathias Flückiger, and so bookends the start and end of the UCI season with wins. The Swissman would take second with Marcel Guerrini finishing third for the second World Cup stop running.

Some late season form for Laura Stigger has helped her win races © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Tom Pidcock benefited from mechanical problems of his competitors © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Get the end of season wrap up from Mont-Sainte-Anne with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in episode 6 of Beyond the Line below.

1 h 24 min Season finale in Mont-Sainte-Anne Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson wrap up the 2023 World Cup season with special guests in the studio.