These map hacks will help you dominate VALORANT's battlegrounds

Becoming a master of any single VALORANT map is a tough task, let alone achieving a flexible mastery of all the maps below. Each map layout has its own benefits (and challenges) and can be approached in hundreds of different ways depending on your personal playstyle, choice of agent and class type.

VALORANT maps are chosen through an intelligent system that analyses the most popular maps among a specific group from the VALORANT map pool. Once the 10-player group has been selected for a match, all the maps they've played over the last five maps are taken into account, throwing out any they've played twice in the past five maps. The least-played map is then selected. As such, it pays to have a strategy for every possible map choice.

Watching pros, like Odella 'enerii' Abraham, can up your VALORANT game © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Watching professional VALORANT esports athletes play can be a vital source of information, alongside playing the maps in as many varied ways as possible. To really get the most out of this guide, make sure you familiarise yourself with the callouts and spawn sites for each map.

If you've tried all of the above, or simply don't have time to trawl through hundreds of videos, this VALORANT map guide should give you a push in the right direction for your next game.

01 Haven: map theme and tips

Players will have their attention split three ways on Haven © Riot Games

Haven’s monastery-inspired setting in the Himalayan mountains might seem rather peaceful and serene, but fights on this large map are anything but. Like Lotus, Haven has three bomb sites, adding an extra layer of strategy for both attackers and defenders. Defenders may find themselves stretched thin, trying to cover all three sites, while attackers will find that rotation is more important than ever.

For attackers, coordinated rushes are the best way to overwhelm your opponents on this map. Attackers tend to start with C, before raining smokes on B and suppressing enemy spawn points. You can also use feints to deceive your enemy, drawing them away from your chosen site before rotating through mid and attacking the other side while defenders are scattered.

Defenders certainly have the harder job on Haven, but some well-chosen angles can make it easier. You can mount effective defences by pushing on A short, or pushing on C with plenty of utility support.

Haven agent picks:

Breach

Jett

Omen

Killjoy

For a full deep-dive into the Haven map, read our specific guide .

02 Fracture: map theme and tips

Use ziplines to your advantage on Fracture © Riot Games

Fracture has a circular layout, connected by a bridge with multiple routes to both sites. Attackers can spawn on both sides, allowing them to surround defenders who spawn in the middle with access to both A and B. This asymmetrical layout forces both sides to be coordinated, with both attackers and defenders vulnerable to becoming scattered in skirmishes.

For attackers, split pushes can be very effective. As defenders can quickly access both sites, it’s important to seal off spawn routes with smokes. Controllers have strong utility here, forcing defenders into choke points. If the attack isn’t going your way, you can use the multiple ziplines to retreat and reposition. Consider using distraction tactics too – ziplines make no noise, so it's relatively easy to make noise to draw defenders out, and then advance to a different position using the ziplines.

Due to the vast number of options at the attackers' disposal, defenders can make great use of information agents to keep tabs on the opponent’s movements. This requires great communication and may be hard to achieve when playing with randoms. If you choose to brute force it, you can find great angles at A Main or B Arcade.

Fracture agent picks:

Breach

Neon

Viper

Cypher

For a full deep-dive into the Fracture map, read our specific guide .

03 Pearl: map theme and tips

Pearl is relatively gimmick-free © Riot Games

Take a dive into the deep with Pearl, an underwater city with endless possibilities for high-octane combat. Despite its outlandish appearance, there are few gimmicks with this map. It is a map designed to encourage mid control and coordinated attacks. You’ll need to focus on mid, as rotation times are longer on this map.

There are lots of great locations for attackers to set up crossfires, including Dugout near A and Halls near B. Both A and B are fairly open-ended, leaving you room to manoeuvre and reposition after planting. Viper has great utility on this map, with her wall allowing you to reduce the angles that defenders can shoot from.

Defenders can use information agents to spot fakeout manoeuvres and sentinel agents to set up strong defences.

Pearl agent picks:

Viper

Breach

Killjoy

Raze

For a full deep-dive into the Pearl map, read our specific guide .

04 Abyss: map theme and tips

The Abyss map isn't currently in rotation, but watch how it's done as T1 and Cloud9 battle it out at Red Bull Home Ground:

Suspended thousands of feet above ground, Abyss is a truly treacherous map. You won’t just have to worry about enemy fire on this map – a misplaced step could prove just as deadly as an enemy bullet. This makes well-thought-out movement crucial to success, with plenty of verticality to exploit.

Attackers will benefit from pushing mid in the early game, as it provides good access to both A and B. Look to the high ground for canny defenders and throw smokes to clear a path. Information agents can be a boon here, allowing you to spot defenders in concealed, elevated positions.

Despite these counters, holding the high ground is still the best option for defenders, as many spots provide great angles along with vertical drops that allow you to close in quickly. B is extremely difficult to hold solo, as enemies can flush you out with ease. Instead, bait players into long-range fights or focus on retakes. Abyss is a sharpshooter's map, due to its long corridors and lines of sight, so if you don’t have the steady aim to make use of this, focus on utility and rushing opponents.

Abyss agent picks:

Skye

Jett

Viper

Cypher

For a full deep-dive into the Abyss map, read our specific guide .

05 Corrode: map theme and tips

Positioning is everything on Corrode © Riot Games

Corrode is a three-lane map with two control points, set in a devastated French castle. Its traditional layout is best suited to players with a strong sense for positioning, de-emphasising ability use. Defenders will need to utilise fallback positions and maintain team cohesion to counter the numerous routes available to attackers.

Corrode’s tight layout is full of corners, making it a shotgunner’s paradise. Both attackers and defenders will need to include Initiators in their team comp to get the advantage in these blind spots. Yoru’s teleport ability comes in extremely handy for escaping danger in these claustrophobic lanes.

B is the more problematic site to hold on Corrode, so we recommend taking this one first if you’re attacking and prioritising its defense if you’re on the other side of the battle. Its elevated angles and narrow corridors offer some of the best angles across all the maps, making them highly challenging to fight through. Fast attackers can come at this site with early aggression, quickly overwhelming defenders and taking the superior position for themselves. A has wider entry points, making it a little kinder to attackers, but there are still plenty of corners for defenders to use for unpredictable assaults.

Corrode agent picks:

Omen

Fade

Sova

Yoru

For a full deep-dive into the Breeze map, read our specific guide .

06 Lotus: map theme and tips

Lotus is a favourite with pro VALORANT players © Riot Games

The Lotus map's natural theme, varied layout and large size make it an exciting map to play. From jungles and water features to the large central lotus tree, plenty of challenges combine to make this map a favourite with pro-VALORANT players. Lotus has three sites – A, B, and C – with two rotating doors on A and C sites, a breakable barrier on the B site, and a silent drop from A site into the defender spawn. It's usually regarded as a fairly balanced map.

It pays to be aware that the A site is bigger than the B and C sites, meaning the biggest and boldest plays often happen on the A site. For defence, it means more guns, for attackers, it means more space to manoeuvre and flank. Strength in numbers is the golden rule here, make your enemy feel pushed back and you'll have the upper hand.

Strategists will enjoy Lotus for its air of mystery and multiple revolving doors, which allow a glimpse into the other side as they spin. You can also harness the power of illusion, triggering the door sounds without actually using them to traverse the map and putting your opponents on edge. Remember that the rotation motion destroys some utilities such as traps or lockdown.

When you watch esports pros play VALORANT's Lotus map, you'll notice they never lurk. Lotus is a fast-paced map with twists and turns, so lurking leaves you open to attack and will rarely reveal anything useful.

Lotus agent picks

Omen

Killjoy

Raze

Breach

For a full deep-dive into the Lotus map, read our specific guide .

07 Sunset: map theme and tips

Sunset is a three-lane map © Riot Games

Sunset isn't a million miles away from Ascent in terms of layout, so if you've mastered one you can master the other. A Californian three-lane map, if you look past the kooky architecture you get a pretty traditional layout. There's next to no special features, aside from a destructible door, so if you're looking for a map that'll take skills from similar games into account, this is your best bet.

Use the blocky buildings and erratic layout to your advantage. Boxes are built differently in Sunset than in most VALORANT maps, allowing you to jump higher than usual. Utilise these angles and pick off your enemy before they even look up.

Hide and sneak across the B site, and go heavy across the slightly wider A site. Slow and steady wins this one, as you'll need to account for campers and lurkers around every corner and engage in a few no-holds-barred gunfights to get to each spike site.

Controlling mid is always suggested for these more traditional maps, and Sunset is no exception. Your opponents will likely compensate for the tougher B site by bringing in extra agents there, leaving the mid wide open for the taking. Once you have the mid, you can push through the courtyard doors and lock them, pushing further through boba and claiming the site for yourself.

Sunset agent picks

Brimstone

Killjoy

Jett

Sova

For a full deep-dive into the Sunset map, read our specific guide .

08 Breeze: map theme and tips

Breeze features a volatile layout © Riot Games

Breeze is a huge map, with two spike areas and a large midlane. Multiple open spaces make it a volatile layout, difficult for even the most skilled players to keep control of. Constant communication and intel will be invaluable here, but you'll have to make the occasional risky play for ground.

VALORANT's Breeze map is pretty flat and open, meaning you'll want to choose agents who can move quickly and clear vast areas without being picked off. Make use of scouts and gather intel when you can, better to wait and go in prepared than dash into an open space and get massacred.

Camping, lurking, and peeking are all best avoided, you'll want to keep moving and keep the enemy guessing. This is not a slow map, despite its size, and you'll need to cover yourself from all angles whenever a play is being made.

If defenders neglect to place an agent in mid nest, push mid doors as soon as possible. You can also push through A hall, taking care to position a couple of agents in A cave to catch your opponents unawares. If you're attacking B site, make sure you come at it through mid top and B main, as defenders will often react to B main pushes but are less prepared for mid top.

Breeze agent picks

Viper

KAY/O

Jett

Sova

For a full deep-dive into the Breeze map, read our specific guide .

09 Ascent: map theme and tips

Attackers need a good understanding of the Ascent map layout © Riot Games

Ascent is – and has always been – defence-weighted, meaning attackers need to prioritise understanding of the Ascent map layout more than for other maps. This Venetian town-themed map has a traditional three-lane layout, each leading to either the A or B site for each side, with a hefty mid courtyard in the centre, attacker spawn on the top, and defender spawn on the bottom. This classic setup makes it perfect for practising your general VALORANT techniques with skills you may have picked up in similar games.

Classic strategies work pretty well on Ascent, so it's great for the traditional approach. Giving up any ground can be enough to see the whole game flip, so prioritise fast and efficient strategies rather than anything that takes time or involves risk/trapping. Get your controller to smoke off mid cubby, then rush everyone through mid to pizza before smoking the CT wall and clearing the market. You'll then be able to use market as a path to the B site, and close the market door.

This is a pretty popular technique, however, and in this map it may benefit you to take an unexpected route. If your opponents are watching for you to close the market door from switch, you can try updraft dashing into market while your team is in mid to catch your opponents off-guard and flank them at the B site. Defence teams will often keep an eye on switch, waiting for the market door to close, so take advantage of this and approach from an angle in their blindspot.

Don't be afraid to play around with alternate positionings. Try placing a member of your team on B main, another on B link, one on mid-top, and a pair of players on A main. Keep quiet and peek, this is a great way to secure a first kill and make your opponents gather together in one spot, only to surprise them from an alternate angle. If you find yourself in a tight spot, be aware of it. Being knowingly concealed in a small space could be advantageous, but being backed into a corner could be fatal.

Ascent agent picks

Jett

Sova

Omen

Killjoy

For a full deep-dive into the Ascent map, r ead our specific guide .

10 Bind: map theme and tips

Bind features a simple two-lane layout © Riot Games

Don't let Bind's simple two-lane layout fool you – this map is a struggle for attackers to control. With no mid to focus on, you'll have to pick a lane and stick to it, or try to dominate across both top and bottom. You'll often hear VALORANT pros complaining about Bind due to its heavy reliance on gimmicks and unique features, such as teleporters, which can render even the best-planned attack useless.

You'll find you won't need many tricks to win as defence on Bind, as long as you stay in control and stick to your guns. You'll have time to plan, as attackers will have to make their way through a tightly packed map full of sharp corners, and teleporters will alert you with a noise. Simple.

Always play split/default on Bind, or you'll find the situation gets out of hand pretty quickly. Stick one player in shower, one in A short, one outside hookah, and a couple on B long. Keep quiet and still until you can launch a full-out offensive.

If you're using Cypher, you can manipulate defenders into thinking you've rotated by shooting a tracking dart through the teleporter. It'll make the trademark noise, and you'll be able to watch them go running out of your path.

Bind agent picks

Brimstone

Viper

Sage

Raze

Fade

For a full deep-dive into the Bind map, read our specific guide .

11 Split: map theme and tips

Split is a defensive-weighted map © Riot Games

Split is a challenging map that plays just as well vertically as horizontally. As such, you'll need to be aware of movements coming toward or around you from every angle, and can't let your guard drop for even a second. Split is a defensive-weighted map, so control of the mid lane is crucial for attackers, with eyes on top and bottom to clean up any spills. You'll need to know your callouts for Split, as enemies could approach from any direction.

If you ignore the verticality of Split, it still has a traditional three-lane layout and many techniques that work on a typical three-lane will work on Split. However, high ground advantage can be huge in this map, leveraging top angles in the centre to pick off unsuspecting enemies making their way from the A and B sites can be a real strength (or a weakness, if not applied to defence).

Prioritise mid, as you would with any tight three-lane map, and either smoke it or position multiple agents either side. Once mid is accounted for, you can push A or B with ease, so it often all comes down to strategic plays in the early game.

Knowledge is power when playing Split. Learn your callouts and communicate constantly, gathering information and picking the right agents for the right task. On defence, Cypher is invaluable, whereas Sova works best for attackers. Gather intel and think about your every move, don't rush in. You'll need to be thinking several steps ahead on this map to keep things under control.

Split agent picks

Sova

Cypher

Raze

Jett

For a full deep-dive into the Split map, read our specific guide .

12 Icebox: map theme and tips

Even veteran VALORANT players can struggle at times with Icebox © Riot Games

Icebox is a tough and uncompromising map set in a harsh, cold environment. Newcomers may find it challenging to master, and even veterans will struggle at times with its vertical spike sites and reliance on zip lines to get around. Attacking players may find they have a slightly easier time, but a strategic defence can also win the day. Icebox is not for the faint of heart.

Don't be afraid to employ some lurkers in Icebox, it's a huge map and you'll struggle to gather intel without some dedicated effort. Patience may prove to be a virtue while the rest of the team creates a firefight or distraction, lurkers can run in and secure the spike.

You won't get the best out of Icebox by staying on the ground level. Jump up and get a good angle, it could make or break the game. Many players will be nervous of taking those top angles, fearing for their aim, but if you have a keen eye and a steady hand you'll be able to pick off enemies from way up high.

Playing on defence doesn't mean you can't be offensive. Push as hard as you can and don't let your opponents set up their attacks. Players will often take their time and think they can go unseen on Icebox, but call their bluff and raid the party before it's even started.

Icebox agent picks

Sage

Viper

Sova

For a full deep-dive into the Icebox map, read our specific guide .

Don't forget you can plan your strategies with the ValoPlant app , both alone and as part of a team. You'll also be able to look up recommended lineups and agents for every situation. And don't forget to read of our VALORANT lingo guide to make the most of pro tips and tricks.