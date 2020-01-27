Everything you need to know about the 2020 Volcom Pipe Pro
There aren’t many more highly sought after titles in surfing than the Volcom Pipe Pro and in 2020 the Qualifying Series event has added even more cachet to an already prestige-soaked competition.
As well as tackling the world’s most famous wave alongside an iconic roster and adding their name to an incredible honour roll by hoisting the legendary Volcom Pipe Pro gladiator helmet trophy, the field now has the chance to even more significantly increase their chances of making it to the 2021 Championship Tour with a win at the Banzai Pipeline, when the event window opens this Wednesday, January 29, before running till February 10.
In the first year that Volcom ran the contest, 2010, hometown hero Jamie O’Brien came out on top, before John John Florence and Kelly Slater made the event their own, winning the next six in a row, with Florence claiming an incredible four of them alone. Finally in 2017, Aussie up-and-comer Soli Bailey broke the world champs’ stranglehold with the most successful moment of his young career, before Hawaiian Josh Moniz followed up with a popular win on home soil in 2018.
Last year, Volcom’s 10th backing the event, West Australian phenom Jack Robinson claimed an incredible victory and rode that momentum all the way through to qualification for this year’s Championship Tour.
The champions listed above are all back in the draw in 2020, with the exception of Kelly Slater. The 11-time world champions loves this stuff too much however and come day one don’t be surprised to see Slater show up and somehow wrangle his way back into the draw, alongside the usual mix of Championship Tour standouts like Seth Moniz, Conner Coffin and Yago Dora. Also in are Qualifying Series aces, such as Jacob Willcox and Evan Geiselman, plus Pipeline up-and-comers, Hawaiian icons and a man who deserves his own category, North Shore royal Mason Ho.
To say that the Volcom Pipe Pro has some history is an understatement of the highest order and in 2020 it’s looking like it’s going to be tougher to win than ever. With the Hawaiian island chain roaring to life in the past week, conditions are optimal and the forecast looks phenomenal. It’s all going down this week and we can’t wait to have you join us on Red Bull TV to catch all of the action, live from surfing’s Seven Mile Miracle.
We will be bringing you news from the Volcom Pipe Pro as it happens on this thread, so be sure to keep checking back in to stay on top as all the action goes down.