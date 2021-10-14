Ironman, Braden Currie, has your weekend watching sorted

So you don't have to sift through and decide what to watch this weekend we've ask Braden Currie to list out some of the best films and series worth watching on Red Bull TV right now.

Fast Life

Fast Life volume II

Over four seasons, delve into the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The world of mountain bike racing is competitive, dangerous – and fast. Take a look into the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season and get the story behind the top teams, riders and races on the circuit.

Valley Uprising: pushing the limits of climbing

Valley Uprising

Valley Uprising is the riveting, unforgettable tale of the bold rock climbing tradition in Yosemite National Park: half a century of struggle against the laws of gravity -- and the laws of the land.

How To Be Superhuman

The man who ran 268 miles in record time, twice

Episode 10 of the second season of How to Be Superhuman features American ultrarunner John Kelly who ran England's 268-mile Pennine Way in record time, breaking a 30-year-old record. A week later, he lost it. He tells the host what it took to win it back.

Running in Two Worlds

Running in Two Worlds

Ultrarunner Daniel Almanza travels to the Mexican village of Huisuchi to run with Silvino Cubesare, a villager who has no trainer, yet is one of the best runners in the world.

Karl Meltzer: Made to be Broken

Karl Meltzer: Made to Be Broken

Ultrarunner Karl Meltzer has long dreamed of setting the speed record for crossing the USA's Appalachian Trail. This is his third and final attempt to run the 3,524km (2,188 miles) in record time.