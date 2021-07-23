What does an elite athlete and an entrepreneur have in common?

Braden Currie training © Miles Holden

From the ability to stay laser-focused on the task at hand to having diehard dedication for what they do, athletes and entrepreneurs possess a wealth of the same skills, many of which give them an edge over the competition.

RELATED: Are you an Office Champion? Prove it! Take part in Red Bull Office Games now for your chance to score wiiings for your office.

We spoke to Multisport Red Bull athlete and current Ironman, Braden Currie , and CEO at game development company RocketWerkz , Dean Hall, to understand the parallels between becoming the most efficient and productive version of yourself.

Braden and Dean shared their top three strategies for success that any athlete or entrepreneur can apply to their lives.

1. Identify when you are most productive and exploit it

For Dean, evenings are when he can sit down and be his most productive but that doesn’t mean he is unproductive until then.

Dean Hall, CEO of RocketWerkz © Dean Hall

“Daytime as a CEO is all about supporting other people, hearing their concerns and helping them make decisions. Evenings are when I get to play, by which I mean work.”

His days are filled with complex meetings about RocketWerkz latest innovation with his team.

“That means lots of meetings, but with complex projects like building a big video game there is always something to work on. I need to be available for my team and some days I don’t get to turn my PC on until 5pm.”

Braden Currie © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

For Braden, it’s quite the opposite. During a training block he’ll be in the pool by 5:30AM, knowing the mornings are his peak for productivity.

“For me productivity is mornings. I like to get things done, I like to get things out of the way early, so I plan key sessions for first thing in the morning.

“My training is full time Mon-Sat, while I know I’m most productive at the start of the week, some of the best sessions are in the back end of the week, because it’s as if you would be in a racing situation where you really must push through to get the session ticked off.”

2. Strive for balance in your life

The most important part of Dean’s day is his staff meetings, second is making sure he exercises and eats right.

“Exercise and going to the gym provide the stamina I need for a good day! Good nutrition along with being passionate about what I do help set me up to be successful each day”

“Exercise and going to the gym provide the stamina I need for a good day! Good nutrition along with being passionate about what I do help set me up to be successful each day” Dean Hall

Braden is conscious he shows up in the parts of his life that are equally as important as his training.

“Having a balance in life, means that your mind can be in the right space so that you can tick the boxes with your family and work, then commit to training knowing the other things in your life - that will affect your training and tasks if they aren’t inline - are taken care of.”

“You can’t kill yourself 365 days of the year, be that in an office or through a training schedule. You have to have a long-term sustainable vision for where you want to get to so you don’t burn out.”

“You can’t kill yourself 365 days of the year, be that in an office or through a training schedule. You have to have a long-term sustainable vision for where you want to get to so you don’t burn out.” Braden Currie

“Be patience and balanced in that process. You need to build but at the right pace to avoid burning out and sacrificing other parts of your life that are also important to you.” Braden says.

3. Use a losses to your advantage

The biggest synergy between Braden and Dean is their ability to take a loss in their stride. Then using it to inform decision making moving forward, not accepting it as a failure and giving up.

Braden says the systems he has implemented allow him to navigate the emotions of a big win or loss.

“My year is structured to allow for downtime after a big race or competition when I have just come off a big block of training. At least a couple of weeks where I can recoup and process everything. Big wins make it easier to relax and chill out. But if it’s a loss it actually motivates me more and I find it hard not to train during that downtime.

Braden Currie on the couch in recovery mode © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

“To overcome that I rely on the mindset that I know I can do better and that timing is the key thing. It’s important to not get off task or wound up when you’ve had a bad result. I need to push it to the side and focus on the next key task when the time is right.”

For Dean he see losses and a stepping stone in the pathway to success, at the pace things move in the digital world Dean is aware that there will always be another chance.

“There is always something else to achieve, the next step, the next goal that motivates you to work hard in order to succeed.

“It’s a mindset rather than momentum. Likewise for a loss, we all experience them, but I learned to treat defeats as a learning experience rather than complete failure. You can always use what you learned to achieve your next project, and there will always be another chance.

Lightning in a scene of new game, Icarus, that RocketWerkz is working on © RocketWerkz

h“Many things we’re doing at RocketWerkz with Icarus are born out of previous projects that we cancelled. Even if some of those projects never saw the public light of day, they were valuable lessons.”

Are you an Office Champion? Prove it! Take part in Red Bull Office Games now for your chance to score wiiings for your office.