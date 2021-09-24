Weekend watching with Mike Whiddett

No weekend plans and looking for something beyond the ordinary to fill your TV screen? Check out What Mad Mike Whiddett would suggest you add to your binge list right now.

1.Silver Linings - The Jessy Nelson Story

Silver Linings

Jessy Nelson was a lifelong rider who was rising to the top of his career when a crash at the 2016 AMA Pro Motocross Championship left him paralysed. Today he's still a racer, just not on two wheels.

2. The Road Back

The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

Go behind the scenes into the recovery of top New Zealand mountain biker, Brook Macdonald, after a devastating accident jeopardised his chances of ever competing again.

3. ABC of Drifting

ABC of... Drifting

Driver Dave Egan gives the lowdown on one of the craziest motorsports around: drifting. From the rules to the people, get a crash course on the sport that's all about speed, style, smoke and skill.

4. The Mad Life

Mike Whiddett's highly engaged documentary, The MAD Life, has to be number four, Over one year it follows his remarkable journey and the challenges he faces running a New Zealand based motorsport team across five continents. The UK, Australia, South Africa, Japan, UAE, America and Norway all get some action. It’s The MAD Life he has chosen, but one he wouldn’t swap for the world.

5. MX Nation

'MX Nation' Video Series Teaser

Behind the speed, the trophies, and the fame lie hard work, sacrifice, and struggle. the series follows the racers as they challenge each other and themselves for racing glory. What happens on race day is only a fraction of the battle. This is MX Nation .