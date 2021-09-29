Looking for something beyond the ordinary to fill your TV screen this week? Check out what Brook MacDonald suggests you add to your binge list.

1. Emil Johansson: The Next Chapter

EMIL – Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter

This film taps into the mindset of MTB slopestyle champion Emil Johansson as he attempts to regain his title in 2020 while still battling to keep on top of his autoimmune disease.

2. Emil: Every Mystery I've Lived

EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived

Having won the world title in his rookie season in 2017, Emil Johansson spent 2018 struggling with an autoimmune disease. Now, still getting to grips with the disease, he's ready to make his return.

3. UnReal

UnReal

While many people are taught from a young age to prepare for the so-called 'real' world, others explore wild lands of wonder and limitless potential from the seat of a mountain bike.

4. Not Bad - 30 days of MTB tomfoolery

Not Bad

The best riders in the game travel to New Zealand for 30 days of epic mountain bike tomfoolery. The dream team includes Brandon Semenuk, Brook Macdonald, René Wildhaber and Brett Rheeder, among others.

5. Revel in the Chaos

Revel in the Chaos

Revel in the Chaos follows Brandon Semenuk as he pushes himself beyond what's possible. It’s not an exaggeration to say this movie features the best freestyle riding ever done on a mountain bike.