Rugby
BEAUDEN BARRETT: WHAT’S IN MY TRAINING BAG
Find out what Beauden Barrett keeps in his training bag on game day...
I have a kicking tee, my boots, a towel, a big bag of snacks, a change of clothes, a can [of Red Bull], and my watch if I’m not wearing it.
In my bag on the way to the game I have a kicking tee, I’ll be holding my phone and my watch, boots in my bag, a suit or my number 1's, and my mouth guard. On the bus on the way to the game I also listen to my music – anything by Norwegian producer Kygo or George FM – while sipping away on my Red Bull.