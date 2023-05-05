Wheelchair bound athlete taking on the world’s largest run

Gareth Lynch dove into a swimming pool that left him paralysed from the chest down and wheelchair bound. A keen sportsperson, Gareth’s life was changed forever but today, he’s following his new dream as a wheelchair rugby player in the New Zealand Wheel Blacks.

Gareth has an especially inspiring journey and has come on board for his first Wings for Life World Run to help raise vital funds for spinal cord injury research.

Written by Gareth Lynch

Before my injury being active and involved in sports was integral to my life. Surfing, skating and snowboarding - you name it, I did it. I was living a flexible, independent and fulfilled life with sports and hanging out with mates.

However, in 2016 my life was forever changed when I dove into a swimming pool that resulted in spinal cord injury and paralysis from the chest down including partial impairment of my arms.

Gareth Lynch pre-accident skating © Gareth Lynch Gareth Lynch pre-accident © Gareth Lynch Gareth Lynch pre-accident © Gareth Lynch

I was vying for a Social Club Executive role with my university. Part of the voting mechanic involved a tradition where you had to perform a stunt and the students would vote for their favourite. I was the brainchild of my own stunt and decided to jump off a roof into a swimming pool in front of my mates in our backyard. I overshot the jump when I landed in the water. My momentum carried me into the side of pool and the impact on my head broke my C5 and six vertebrae and damaged my spinal cord.

Instantly, I was paralyzed, lying face down in the water. My girlfriend and a couple of mates realised after a few moments that something was not right and pulled me from the water.

I was in shock. I had a comprehensive first aid background through surf lifesaving and one of my best mates with me was also a surf lifeguard. We were both certain of what happened, but there was a lot of shock and disbelief.

I repeatedly asked my friends to squeeze my toes again and again in the hope that I would feel them.

That was just another symptom of shock, just absolute disbelief. I had my fair share of broken bones in my life, but I acknowledged that yeah, I’ve made a mistake here.

The moment the doctors told me that there was a very low chance of me being able to regain most of my movement in my body again is an incredibly vivid memory. I didn’t want to believe it.

I was heavily sedated in hospital, it was a really blurry and confusing experience in my journey. On top of recovering from my injury I also contracted pneumonia. I couldn’t use all the muscles in my abdomen to breathe properly and the infection made it too hard to breathe on my own.

They performed a tracheostomy so that I could breathe via a ventilator. I was strapped to this machine for seven weeks straight. This was the toughest and darkest time for me as I couldn’t communicate with anyone. All I wanted was to get out of there.

The journey to a new life

After being weaned off the ventilator, I headed back to rehab hospital to start my journey of strengthening my body up.

I quickly realised that sitting around and dwelling on all that I don’t have any more and everything I’ve lost was not going to make anything better. Dwelling on the negative would just steer me into a world of misery. Gareth Lynch

I was adamant to get back to a life that resembled normalcy – and to me that was getting back to university to continue my studies.

I had amazing doctors who supported me through signing off release forms from hospital just in time to resume my studies the following semester. I had my injury in September and was released around the start of February the following year.

I was told that I would need 24/7 care for the rest of my life, but I was not having a bar of that.

Being able to spend time with my friends was imperative in my recovery and taught me how to do things for myself again instead of relying on support workers for everything.

My girlfriend has been amazing in supporting me through my journey and I’m extremely grateful to have her in my life. My injury doesn’t just affect me. My family and friends have to make accommodations for me, but I’m very lucky that they’re more than willing too, and everyone treats me the same as before.

There were a lot of struggles but being able to learn that I could do a lot more than I was told was critical getting back into life again. I was able to figure out what I could still do and focusing on that has brought enjoyment and meaning back into my life.

Where I am today

Day to day, my life has changed but the injury hasn’t altered my inert desire to live a fulfilling life. Gareth Lynch

I have ventured into sailing, have been back surfing and up the snow slopes again. I have an amazing job as a water resources engineer. I cycle which is heaps of fun and a great way to have a sweat out and keep my cardio up to scratch. I threw myself into wheelchair rugby and joined a community of champions.

Wheelchair rugby has been a game changer in my life.

Gareth Lynch training with All Blacks; Sam Cane & Brad Weber © Radlab

It took a long time to learn and get up to pace and I wasn’t sure if it was worth pursuing but one of the coaches from the Canterbury team who was heavily involved in the Wheel Blacks convinced me to keep pushing.

Today I love the sport and the team. I’ve learnt a lot and it’s helped me gain my independence back. Without it, I’d be a different person.

We have the Paralympics 2024 in our sights with a couple of international tournaments this year and next, to give us a shot at qualifying for the Games.

Being hungry to win and represent my country has given me a new outlook on life after my injury. It has been one of the reasons that I have found so much value in rugby. It has given me so many other benefits like getting my independence and confidence back and being reasonably fit and strong.

One of the key pieces of advice I’d give to someone with a spinal cord injury is that unlike a lot of other disabilities, things do get better with time.

As you learn what your new situation is actually like and how your new body functions at the start it's very overwhelming. You get told all this medical information and it can feel very dire but after a few years you become a different person. It’s important to hold on to hope.

Even though you may not get any additional function back, your life can still get a whole lot better. Keep your network of friends and family close.

Wheel Blacks and All Blacks players group photo © Radlab

I’m thrilled to be involved in the Wings for Life World Run this year in Auckland. It acts as the potential hope for the massive number of people that experience spinal cord injuries around the world.

I can’t wait to play my part and be a role model to someone who is newly injured or even someone who is able bodied. This is why I’m involved in the Wings for Life World Run , to be a voice of inspiration and mind set change in someone’s life.

