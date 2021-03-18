Why you should ride pump track

For both Michael Bias and Jessie Smith, the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers in Cambridge is a highlight in their racing calendar.

Jessie Smith multi-world BMX champion © Red Bull Content Pool

Jessie Smith, multi-world BMX champion, says you can’t beat the environment at a pump track event.

“Being a smaller course and with only one competitor at a time, means the race is quicker but you have the chance to really hone skills that are used in BMX, like pumping.

“The best part is while, yes, it’s a competition you are essentially only racing against yourself and trying to beat your own time.”

Jessie Smith says you can’t beat the environment at a pump track event © Red Bull Content Pool

The cherry on top of qualifying for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship is you become one of the top 30 pump track Riders in the world and travel to the World Finals event in 2021.

26-year-old Michael Bias has been riding BMX since he was three and as an elite rider since he was 18 and says Pump Track deserves more spectators.

Micheal Bias has been riding BMX since he was three © Red Bull Content Pool

“I enjoy watching the other competitors as much as I like racing. It’s a really fun sport to watch.

After two injuries and multiple lockdowns, Bias has had a year off, making his recent return at the BMX New Zealand National Championships where he took out the top spot.

Bias is hoping to take the top spot at Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers for a second time this year but says there will be some stiff competition.

Micheal Bias enjoys watching pump track as much as riding © Red Bull Content Pool

“I didn’t think I would win last year, and I never go into any competition solely to win, but there are three or four guys with a good chance.

“With Pump Track, small mistakes make all the difference and it’s actually very technical. You are only pumping and for me, it is a good chance to refine the skills gained in BMX,” he says.

Pump Track is becoming more accessible in NZ with premium tracks popping up around the country, this ease is one of the reasons Jessie Smith would like to see everybody giving it a go.

“You don’t need all the best gear to give it a go, all you need is a bike, a helmet, and a good attitude and you’re away.

“It is so underrated, and many people don’t realise the level of skill required to go quickly around a Pump Track.”

The format makes for thrilling spectator action as contestants race © Red Bull Content Pool

There has been an immense growth in pump track – with its unique and fresh approach to competitive biking on a global level it’s easy to understand why.

The head-to-head format at Red Bull pump track makes for thrilling spectator action as contestants’ race.