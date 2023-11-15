With her new documentary 'Momentum' landing on Red Bull TV, we reached out to Angie to talk the beauty of trying new things, how to get started and what keeps her motivated.

01 Who is Angie Scarth-Johnson?

Angela 'Angie' Scarth-Johnson is a professional rock climber from Australia. While a native of the unsurprisingly craggy Blue Mountains in NSW she currently resides in Europe connecting with her Spanish heritage and tackling an almost unlimited amount of challenging walls.

She has been climbing since she was seven years old and has become a well-known figure in the climbing community for her dedication and passion for the sport!

Some of her notable achievements to date include:

At nine years old became the youngest person to ever lead a Grade 31 climb – ‘Swingline’ at Red River Gorge, USA

At age ten, she became the youngest person to send a grade 32/33 — ‘Welcome to Tijuana’ in Rodellar Spain

Becoming the first Australian woman to climb a grade 35/9a with Victimas del Futur in Margalef, Spain

Climbing Pornographie 5.14d at Céüse in France

To put that in perspective, using the ewbanks climbing scale a beginner will range anywhere from level 1 to 12.

From there, intermediate, experienced, and expert covers everything up to level 31/32 (a level she climbed at age 9).

Above that is the expert level with the scale topping out at 39.

To say Angie is an elite-level climber would be a vast understatement!

Angie Scarth-Johnson prepares to climb with her equipment © Ken Leanfore

02 There's no time like today

For many, it's been a while since we genuinely tried something new. Be it heading out to catch some waves at the beach, kicking the ball in the park, or getting back on a bike or skateboard we can all admit, it's been a while.

Something that forever burns bright in our minds though, and forever will is childhood memories of doing just that!

Think about it, when weren't you zooming down the street, scaling a tree, or kicking a ball growing up?

While professionals are forever pushing the utmost boundaries in their respective fields it's easy to forget about the simple pleasure that comes from the simple act of trying.

Angie firmly believes this mindset has been key to her personal growth and in turn, happiness since her climbing career began.

Exposing yourself to new things allows you to grow as a person and overcome fears. I personally believe it makes you a better, more understanding person, it creates an opportunity for you to learn about yourself. There are so many amazing things I would’ve missed out on had I said no to new experiences! Climbing being one of them. Angie Scarth-Johnson

Angie Scarth-Johnson scales a climbing wall © Ken Leanfore

03 Where to start

The best bit about climbing is the simplicity of it all.

When starting, you don't need to find obscure rock walls deep in national parks. For as little as $20-$30 you can head to a local climbing or bouldering gym and carefully level up your skills.

The community is also often a big draw to climbing with relative strangers offering support, positivity and encouragement.

In an effort to get straight to it we fired off some questions to Angie about why you should get started, advice for beginners and the motivation to keep climbing.

RB: Why should people consider getting into climbing?

ASJ: climbing is for anyone and everyone, it’s a very modern-day sport so there’s a lot of equality and changes being made in the industry. I love the phycological aspects of climbing, you need to be extremely creative to create a sequence in your head that’ll get you up the route and then you need the physical strength to back it, it’s one of the most divers sports in the world. I’m yet to meet someone who has tried and didn’t love it.

RB: Any specific advice for beginners starting out? Things you wish you knew then.

ASJ: if you’re wanting to really take your climbing to the next level the most important thing to acknowledge is that you can have all the support in the world, but it really comes down to yourself dedication and discipline.

RB: What keeps you motivated to keep climbing?

ASJ: my passion for climbing has only grown, it’s so ingrained in who I am. My goals are forever growing with me as an athlete but the core of it all has always remained the same. When I’m in that moment and that feeling of flow hits me its where my happy place is, and that unknown outcome of my projects is what keeps me wanting more.

Angie Scarth-Johnson climbing route called "Pornographie" 9a at Ceuse © Jan Novak / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Motivation

Its one thing to try something new, it's another to dedicate your life to it. For many, there is talent but the real skill is staying hungry and always looking to level up the challenge, and in turn, skill.

While Angie has already been climbing for a lifetime, she has so many years of climbing ahead (one of the benefits to climbing is the lower impact on joints etc).

In her words though...

The world is truly your oyster, and you determine your path. One thing I’ve learnt about myself is that work well under the pressure of setbacks and obstacles, one thing that’s never changed, if you tell me I can’t I’ll try to find out how I can! Angie Scarth-Johnson

Want more Angie Scarth-Johnson? Jump into her new documentary 'Momentum' on Red Bull TV which explores the Australian climbing prodigy's highs and challenges date.

21 min Momentum: Angie Scarth-Johnson Spend a year touring the world with Australia’s Angie Scarth-Johnson as she pushes the boundaries of climbing.