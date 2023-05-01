Braden Currie, the legendary, record-breaking athlete knows a fair few things about how to how to train and fuel for optimal performance. However, a few years back Currie had a ‘not so great’ experience when he hit nearly 60km at the Wings for Life World Run in Hampton Downs, Auckland – without a proper nutrition or running plan.

We caught up with Braden to share his story to help you have a better Wings for Life World Run experience - check it out below.

Words by Braden Currie

My first Wings for Life World Run in Auckland was a pretty funny experience. It wasn’t the most calculated event I’ve done.

Me being me, I turned up to Hampton Downs pretty excited at 11pm.

I don’t think I’d had dinner because I was getting ready to do my run and I hadn’t taken the time to do any calculations around how far I would likely end up running if I ran out my normal half marathon pace against the catcher cars pace.

I was lined up at the start with everyone ready to go. The gun went off and I knew we only had half an hour to get away from the catcher car. I ran around Hampton Downs with my fastest ever 5km that I’ve ever run which put me well ahead of everyone else.

I was out running along, pretty excited. It’s 11.30 at night and it’s really fun running at night - it feels like you’re running so fast – and I was running pretty fast.

I got to 21km and it was my fastest ever 21km I’d ever ran. I was still running faster than the catcher car so it wasn’t taking any ground out of me. I knew that if I kept running that speed I probably would have reached 150k until the car caught me.

I started trying to figure out how to slow down and realised I didn’t have any nutrition for this race.

I was told I was leading the world by this point. I started to slow down but I was still commited to winning - I didn’t want to lose my placing, but I had to conserve a little and slow down.

Around 40km and nearly three hours in is where things started to get real.

My body started to lock up and hurt. Alongside my lack of nutrition, I also made the mistake of wearing minimalist shoes because I figured I’d be caught at 21km.

Now I’m at around 50km and the pain was hitting. I had to start running backwards. I sat down and then crawled for a while. Back up again. I walked. I jogged. I was committed. Braden Currie

Lucky enough at around 56km I hit the highway and couldn’t go any further. Everyone had been caught so I sat and waited for the catcher car to catch up and end my race! I was ready for a massive bottle of water, a good feed and a good sleep.

Fast forward to the next morning - I woke up and couldn’t walk. I had to get myself a wheelchair and wheel myself onto the plane to fly back home.

I definitely put myself through it. But it was an awesome experience and I don’t regret it. I won’t be pushing 50+km this year but I’ll for sure be getting amongst it down in Wanaka.

Wings for Life World Run isn’t a race for yourself, it’s a race for a great cause. Get out there and enjoy the experience and support a great cause!

Braden Currie’s top three ‘what not to do’ tips for the Wings for Life World Run:

Don’t forget to fuel yourself with a nutritious meal a few hours before the run – properling fuelling yourself is essential for keeping your energy levels strong throughout. And make sure to stay hydrated. Don’t wear minimalist shoes with a lack of support and comfort – quality, running shoes are key for a comfortable and lasting run Don’t start the run with an aim to go all out but with no race plan in place. Think about how far you want to get before the car catches you and what pace you’d need to run to achieve that

Keen to get involved? On Sunday 7 May at 11pm NZT the biggest world run will take place where hundreds of thousands around the world will run at the exact same time, in support of one goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

In Auckland, hundreds will gather to join the world run at Westhaven Marina. For those not in Auckland, they can get involved anywhere in the country via the App.

3 min Wings for Life World Run 2022 In 165 countries, 161,892 participants from 192 nations came together for the Wings for Life World Run 2022.