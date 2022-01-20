Rising star Kieran Reilly just landed the world’s first BMX triple flair
Congratulations on landing the triple flair, Kieran! What inspired you to attempt it?
I'm constantly trying to progress the tricks I've got or learn new tricks every time I ride. In BMX, massive milestones have been things like flips – the first double flip, the first triple flip – and there’s a similar momentum now with flairs. The next milestone in flairs was the triple and I really wanted to be the first person to take it there.
What goes into a triple flair?
When you do a double flair, you're pretty much doing a double backflip and then spinning just at the end. For a triple, you literally add another flip before you drop your shoulder and turn.
When attempting it, it's pretty much a blur and you're looking for landmarks. I remember every rotation seeing certain things – the ceiling and the foam pit or the landing ramp and being able to count my rotations. So much of it is aerial awareness. Once I got one rotation out of the way, it was quite similar to doing a double and that muscle memory kicked in once I got to a certain point.
I had to get in the mindset of pulling off that ramp for a triple backflip and try to stay straight for as long as possible – I had so much extra air time that just dropping my weight to the side a tiny bit would cause me to over spin.
Once I’d got double flairs locked in and felt comfortable, I wanted to push it a bit further
When did you first think about attempting it?
I've been doing double flairs for about a year and I first thought about the triple while learning doubles. It was always in the back of my head as to whether it was possible because no one on a BMX had tried it, but seeing a couple of scooter riders do them into foam pits meant the rotation was possible. Once I’d got double flairs locked in and felt comfortable, I wanted to push it a bit further.
How did those first attempts go?
I started trying it in May 2021. We had a block of about two weeks where I was attempting to learn triple flairs from scratch and then film it. I went into it thinking it was going to be the same as transitioning from a single flair into a double, which wasn't as tough, and I just couldn't have been more wrong.
I spent the first three or four days attempting them into a foam pit – it took two days just to figure out the rotation and then about two days of dialling it in and getting it good before I tried any on a legitimate landing. We also had to make some changes to the ramp set-up – the original quarter pipe was only 10-and-a-half foot [3.2m] tall and I quickly realised I couldn't do the trick on that.
We added a foot and I was getting a little bit closer. In the end, we added another two feet overall, making it a 12’6” [3.81m] quarter pipe, before it was good enough to be doing it on an actual ramp. We also added a six-foot [1.83m] extension to the roll-in for more speed.
Was it a seamless progression from the foam pit to a real ramp?
Every time I got up on that roll-in, the first thing that came into my head was, 'I've just done perfect ones in the foam pit, but can I do that again right now?'. I'd spend up to 30 minutes on the roll-in just trying to get pumped up enough. It was one of those tricks where I had to try 110 percent to make sure I was going to do it. A lot of it was mental – just trusting yourself.
On the last day of the first block in May, I was on the roll-in for about four hours and couldn't even drop in and try one. Leaving that trick was one of the hardest things I've ever done, but I knew that mentally I wasn't in it.
I wasn't sure if it was going to be possible to make it happen. I was stressing constantly about someone else doing it in that eight months
Fellow riders Bas Keep, Matt Jones and Kade Edwards came down to the skate park while you were filming. Did they have any advice?
It was good having Kade there and he kept it pretty positive. I was in such a serious mindset and I think Kade knew that. He’s quite a funny guy and not the most serious person. When he saw me having these mental battles, he'd just do something dumb, pull me aside and tell me I was allowed to smile. It was just these little things that made me remember I was doing this for fun.
Also Bas has had the same mental battles, the same pressures. He had a pretty good outlook on how to deal with it, which helped a lot.
What were the what were the most common reasons you weren’t landing it?
Under rotating. I was really attacking it in the foam pit, cranking at it hard and pulling really hard but I wasn't hitting the wood ramp with that same confidence. I was pulling at 90 percent almost as a safety kind of thing. The idea of landing on my side and sliding out wasn't as bad as fully committing and taking a hard slam.
As well as that, it was just landing it – it was a lot to come down from that much height and with that much momentum to try and pick a landing and just keep ahold of the bike and absorb the impact.
There was an eight-month break between your attempts. What was that like to deal with mentally?
I was definitely worried. I wasn't sure if it was going to be possible to make it happen. I was stressing constantly about someone else doing it in that eight months.
Did you make any changes between the attempts to give yourself a better chance of landing it?
I did a hell of a lot more double flairs. I decided that it was the closest trick to the triple and it went from being a trick that I did every other session to being one I did at least a few times every day that I rode to get myself used to the rotation.
I also started doing CrossFit in the gym and took that pretty seriously. The difference in my strength and fitness overall is in my opinion what made it happen the second time around. I think a lot of it was a placebo, but I went into the second attempt three kilos lighter and thinking ‘I'm lighter and based on the laws of physics I should be rotating faster’.
The difference in my strength and fitness is what made it happen the second time around
You managed to land the triple flair during your second block of filming. What was your first thought when you did it?
'I've never got to do that again!' The sheer stress – the mental and physical battles – made me never want to do that trick again. But it's definitely one of the things now where I'm thinking that maybe one day the right set-up will be there and it'll happen again.
Is this the start of more world-first attempts?
There are definitely some more I want to do. I'm in the mindset now and I'm excited to start the next thing because I've just pushed myself to my absolute limits. I've dealt with the hardest mental blocks I've ever had and all these insane things I've got in my head just seem way more achievable now that I've done the triple flair.
What’s next for 2022?
I'm gonna be doing a lot of UCI events this year to try and get some points and work towards my performance in competitions with the focus of getting to the Olympics in 2024. I'd also love to get my first X Games appearance this year. Since I started riding, the goal has been to go to the X Games. Anyone who doesn't really follow action sports still knows what that is – an invite for that would be amazing.