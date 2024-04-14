Check out the full 13-round World Rally Championship calendar 2024

The icy roads of the French Alps. Brutally rough dirt tracks in Kenya. Asphalt in Croatia and Japan. Snow in Sweden. The rock-riddled routes of Italy, Greece and Portugal. These are the extremes that drivers in the 2024 World Rally Championship are set to face.

After a thrilling 2023 season that saw Toyota Gazoo Racing's Kalle Rovanperä secure his second consecutive world title, the 52nd season of the WRC will race in 13 very different destinations across four continents in the fight to see who'll become champion.

Whatever happens, rally fans already know that they'll see a new champ crowned in 2024 as Rovanperä has made the decision to race only a part-time WRC schedule next year as he looks to give other motorsport disciplines a try, following in the footsteps of fellow WRC champions Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier .

So where will the likes of Elfyn Evans , Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville – the three most likely title contenders – and the rest of the WRC field be battling it out? Check out the full 2024 FIA World Rally Championship calendar below.

World Rally Championship 2024 calendar

Event Date Rally Location 1. January 25–28 Rallye Monte Carlo Monaco 2. February 15–18 Rally Sweden Umea 3. March 28–31 Safari Rally Kenya Nairobi 4. April 18–21 Rally Croatia Zagreb 5. May 9–12 Rally de Portugal Matosinhos 6. May 30 – June 2 Rally Italia Sardegna Alghero 7. June 27–30 Rally Poland Mikolajki 8. July 18–21 Rally Latvia Liepāja 9. August 1–4 Rally Finland Jyväskylä 10. September 5–8 Acropolis Rally Greece Athens 11. September 26–29 Rally Chile Concepcíon 12. October 31 – November 3 Central Europe Rally Passau 13. November 21–24 Rally Japan Nagoya

How to watch the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)?

Watch free WRC highlights on Red Bull TV! Red Bull TV delivers WRC highlights every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday per round of the year-long competition .

Witness the day's most heart-stopping moments without subscriptions. Head to Red Bull TV or download the app and search "FIA World Rally Championship" to fuel your rally spirit!

01 Rallye Monte Carlo 2024 – a 20th FIA World Rally win for Thierry Neuville

Sunday highlights – Monaco Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Thierry Neuville celebrated his 20th world rally win at Rallye Monte-Carlo alongside co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe. Neuville opened his 2024 FIA World Rally Championship season with a sublime performance in the French Alps, mastering the ice-patched mountain roads to head Toyota Gazoo Racing rival Sébastien Ogier by 16.1 seconds.

Neuville shrugged aside early engine issues before launching an attack on Saturday, overtaking both Ogier and his GR Yaris team-mate Elfyn Evans to storm into the lead with a slender 3.3-second advantage. A clean sweep of fastest times in Sunday’s final leg cemented his position ahead of the nine-time Rallye Monte-Carlo winner Ogier.

02 Rally Sweden 2024 – a record-breaking battle on ice for Esapekka Lappi

Sunday highlights – Sweden Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rally Sweden, the second stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Esapekka Lappi claimed first place aboard his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. While his rivals deployed full-attack mode, it was Lappi's calm – but fast – demeanour that ensured he reached the finish line unscathed and with his lead intact.

His victory – alongside co-driver and fellow Finn, Janne Ferm – comes six years, six months and 19 days since he won in the WRC for the first time at Rally Finland in 2017. This result breaks the record for the longest gap between WRC wins, which previously stood at five years and 359 days and was jointly held by Shekhar Mehta and Jean-Luc Therier.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans secured second place by outperforming Adrien Fourmaux , despite facing challenges like sliding into snowbanks. Coming in third, Fourmaux notched his first WRC podium finish. While Thierry Neuville ended up fourth, his efforts alongside Lappi's helped Hyundai maintain a strong championship standing.

03 Safari Rally Kenya 2024 – a dominant win for Kalle Rovanperä

Sunday highlights - Kenya Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Safari Rally Kenya, the third stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Kalle Rovanperä put in a dominant drive at Safari Rally Kenya, leading from the outset to bag the win for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT.

The reigning world champion was out in front from Friday morning alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen as a succession of their World Rally Championship rivals ran into trouble to battle over the podium places behind them.

Second place went to Takamoto Katsuta , while Adrien Fourmaux finished third. An honourable mention goes to Elfyn Evans , who overcame a series of punctures to clinch fourth place.