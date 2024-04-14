Check out the full 13-round World Rally Championship calendar 2024
World Rally Championship 2024 calendar
Event
Date
Rally
Location
1.
January 25–28
Rallye Monte Carlo
Monaco
2.
February 15–18
Rally Sweden
Umea
3.
March 28–31
Safari Rally Kenya
Nairobi
4.
April 18–21
Rally Croatia
Zagreb
5.
May 9–12
Rally de Portugal
Matosinhos
6.
May 30 – June 2
Rally Italia Sardegna
Alghero
7.
June 27–30
Rally Poland
Mikolajki
8.
July 18–21
Rally Latvia
Liepāja
9.
August 1–4
Rally Finland
Jyväskylä
10.
September 5–8
Acropolis Rally Greece
Athens
11.
September 26–29
Rally Chile
Concepcíon
12.
October 31 – November 3
Central Europe Rally
Passau
13.
November 21–24
Rally Japan
Nagoya
How to watch the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)?
Rallye Monte Carlo 2024 – a 20th FIA World Rally win for Thierry Neuville
Sunday highlights – Monaco
Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first stop of the FIA WRC 2024.
Rally Sweden 2024 – a record-breaking battle on ice for Esapekka Lappi
Sunday highlights – Sweden
Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rally Sweden, the second stop of the FIA WRC 2024.
Safari Rally Kenya 2024 – a dominant win for Kalle Rovanperä
Sunday highlights - Kenya
Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Safari Rally Kenya, the third stop of the FIA WRC 2024.
