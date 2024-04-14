Teemu Suninen seen performing during the World Rally Championship Finland in Jyvasküla, Finland on 4 August, 2023.
WRC

Check out the full 13-round World Rally Championship calendar 2024

The FIA World Rally Championship is underway, so ensure you don't miss a second of the action and check out the dates for the 2024 WRC series.
FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA World Rally Championship puts drivers against some of the toughest conditions on the planet.

90 Tour Stops

Kalle Rovanperä

Kalle Rovanperä is the record-breaking, youngest-ever WRC world champion who's following in the tracks of his legendary Finnish compatriots.

FinlandFinland

Sébastien Ogier

When Sébastien Ogier clinched a eighth World Rally Championship crown in November 2021, he joined an elite club of drivers.

FranceFrance

Thierry Neuville

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville has finished in second place in the drivers’ standings several times – now he's pushing hard to be the next WRC champion.

BelgiumBelgium

Elfyn Evans

A first win in 2017 saw Elfyn Evans become the first Welsh driver to win Rally GB on home soil, and he's continued racking up big results ever since.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Ott Tänak

Rally champion Ott Tänak has been winning titles since 2008, when he first began racing in his home nation of Estonia. He's nowhere close to done.

EstoniaEstonia

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

  1. 1
    Rallye Monte Carlo 2024 – a 20th FIA World Rally win for Thierry Neuville
  2. 2
    Rally Sweden 2024 – a record-breaking battle on ice for Esapekka Lappi
  3. 3
    Safari Rally Kenya 2024 – a dominant win for Kalle Rovanperä
The icy roads of the French Alps. Brutally rough dirt tracks in Kenya. Asphalt in Croatia and Japan. Snow in Sweden. The rock-riddled routes of Italy, Greece and Portugal. These are the extremes that drivers in the 2024 World Rally Championship are set to face.
After a thrilling 2023 season that saw Toyota Gazoo Racing's Kalle Rovanperä secure his second consecutive world title, the 52nd season of the WRC will race in 13 very different destinations across four continents in the fight to see who'll become champion.
Whatever happens, rally fans already know that they'll see a new champ crowned in 2024 as Rovanperä has made the decision to race only a part-time WRC schedule next year as he looks to give other motorsport disciplines a try, following in the footsteps of fellow WRC champions Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier.
So where will the likes of Elfyn Evans, Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville – the three most likely title contenders – and the rest of the WRC field be battling it out? Check out the full 2024 FIA World Rally Championship calendar below.

World Rally Championship 2024 calendar

Event

Date

Rally

Location

1.

January 25–28

Rallye Monte Carlo

Monaco

2.

February 15–18

Rally Sweden

Umea

3.

March 28–31

Safari Rally Kenya

Nairobi

4.

April 18–21

Rally Croatia

Zagreb

5.

May 9–12

Rally de Portugal

Matosinhos

6.

May 30 – June 2

Rally Italia Sardegna

Alghero

7.

June 27–30

Rally Poland

Mikolajki

8.

July 18–21

Rally Latvia

Liepāja

9.

August 1–4

Rally Finland

Jyväskylä

10.

September 5–8

Acropolis Rally Greece

Athens

11.

September 26–29

Rally Chile

Concepcíon

12.

October 31 – November 3

Central Europe Rally

Passau

13.

November 21–24

Rally Japan

Nagoya

How to watch the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)?

Watch free WRC highlights on Red Bull TV! Red Bull TV delivers WRC highlights every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday per round of the year-long competition.
Witness the day's most heart-stopping moments without subscriptions. Head to Red Bull TV or download the app and search "FIA World Rally Championship" to fuel your rally spirit!
01

Rallye Monte Carlo 2024 – a 20th FIA World Rally win for Thierry Neuville

Sunday highlights – Monaco

Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Thierry Neuville celebrated his 20th world rally win at Rallye Monte-Carlo alongside co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe. Neuville opened his 2024 FIA World Rally Championship season with a sublime performance in the French Alps, mastering the ice-patched mountain roads to head Toyota Gazoo Racing rival Sébastien Ogier by 16.1 seconds.
Neuville shrugged aside early engine issues before launching an attack on Saturday, overtaking both Ogier and his GR Yaris team-mate Elfyn Evans to storm into the lead with a slender 3.3-second advantage. A clean sweep of fastest times in Sunday’s final leg cemented his position ahead of the nine-time Rallye Monte-Carlo winner Ogier.
02

Rally Sweden 2024 – a record-breaking battle on ice for Esapekka Lappi

Sunday highlights – Sweden

Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Rally Sweden, the second stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Esapekka Lappi claimed first place aboard his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. While his rivals deployed full-attack mode, it was Lappi's calm – but fast – demeanour that ensured he reached the finish line unscathed and with his lead intact.
His victory – alongside co-driver and fellow Finn, Janne Ferm – comes six years, six months and 19 days since he won in the WRC for the first time at Rally Finland in 2017. This result breaks the record for the longest gap between WRC wins, which previously stood at five years and 359 days and was jointly held by Shekhar Mehta and Jean-Luc Therier.
Toyota's Elfyn Evans secured second place by outperforming Adrien Fourmaux, despite facing challenges like sliding into snowbanks. Coming in third, Fourmaux notched his first WRC podium finish. While Thierry Neuville ended up fourth, his efforts alongside Lappi's helped Hyundai maintain a strong championship standing.
03

Safari Rally Kenya 2024 – a dominant win for Kalle Rovanperä

Sunday highlights - Kenya

Watch highlights from Sunday's stage of Safari Rally Kenya, the third stop of the FIA WRC 2024.

Kalle Rovanperä put in a dominant drive at Safari Rally Kenya, leading from the outset to bag the win for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT.
The reigning world champion was out in front from Friday morning alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen as a succession of their World Rally Championship rivals ran into trouble to battle over the podium places behind them.
Second place went to Takamoto Katsuta, while Adrien Fourmaux finished third. An honourable mention goes to Elfyn Evans, who overcame a series of punctures to clinch fourth place.

