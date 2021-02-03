Your Favourite Rappers Favourite Rapper – JessB x Waguan

Waguan 64 Bars

When you want your music to be meaningful and make people stand up and listen, do you; speak your truth in a clear concise manner, or make them dance.

For Waguan, making people dance and making them hear the point of view of black people in New Zealand is his mission and the two go hand-in-hand.

The 22-year-old Wellingtonian takes his name from the Jamaican Patois greeting which translates to, “what’s going on?” The name is important, as it embodies Waguan’s desire to tell his audience what is going on, while also making them dance.

“I want to be considered the ‘news’ of music. I want to talk about what’s going on in the world. What’s going on, Waguan?”

In the beginning of his music career and after attempting to emulate his favourite American artists Waguan says he quickly realised he needed to take a different route.

“I realised that I have way too much energy to be anything but an explosion. The combination of being a high energy person and being somebody who wants to challenge the mainstream made me want my music to make people see the world through my perspective.”

Waguan says he quickly realised he needed to take a different route. © Graeme Murray

This high energy did not go unnoticed by JessB. Jess first spotted Waguan on Instagram, but as soon as she heard the music he was making, he became more than just a blip on her radar.

“The first thing I noticed about his music is that he has cool topics of discussion but is also able to capture the groove. I just thought he came across completely unique. He has an interesting artistic vision. But also because the black community in New Zealand is small, it’s always exciting to see black artists that I hadn’t heard of before,” Jess says.

Waguan says that when he got the message he had been chosen for Red Bull 64 Bars he had to excuse himself from class.

“I just did a lap of the building. I was cliché screaming, running around the building. I had to be told to shut up and go back to class.”

Waguan was thrilled when he found out about Red Bull 64 Bars © Graeme Murray

After he was done screaming, Waguan got to work. There was no hiding that this was his opportunity to introduce himself to New Zealand and he got to thinking what was the best way to kick in the door.

“I started by asking myself, how can I explode? How can I bring my energy into this? I focused on being impactful, making a statement while at the same time leaving my essence there too, telling people this is who I am.

“I took a real Zimbabwean approach. In the line where I say, ‘black narrative on a white piece of paper…’, I’m not really a metaphors guy but we know that that line is talking about black people’s situation being entirely controlled by white systems. But that line is a very Zimbabwean way to put it,” he says.

This combination of playful language and infectious grooves to get across hard truths is central to Waguan’s mission. “Instead of dealing with things that are immediately palatable, I wanted to go out and find the roughest ingredients and see if I could use that in my music. Especially for young people who really need to engage with these issues but can sometimes feel it’s too grim.

“I wanted to find a way to pull up with energy, to engage with topics that are dark, but not leave the listener in that dark place.”

JessB says that Waguans Red Bull 64 bars make a statement that reflects the kind of artist that Waguan is.

“Everything he did was his own. I think in my 64 bars I took it so seriously that I probably didn’t have enough fun with it. It was cool that he was vibing and being himself.”

Later this year Waguan will be releasing a new mixtape produced by Young Ghost called ‘Welly on a Plate’ which he wants to represent the various sounds of the capital. Waguan is also working on a six-track EP based on a family member who recently passed away. The EP will be called ‘Feel’ and Waguan is producing the whole thing himself and it is set to be released towards the end of the year.