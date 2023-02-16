The Orientation celebration for students of all years is about to kick off! Orientation is the most exciting week in a new student’s uni experience. It will help prepare you for life and study on your campus and is a chance to make new friends and, have a bloody good time.

Over orientation week we’ll be coming to a campus near you with lots of exciting activities and chances to win, here are all the details and be sure to keep an eye out on your doorsteps or fridges for Red Bull deliveries.

Channel your inner racer with Red Bull Virtual Race

Gamers and sim-racers rejoice – Red Bull Virtual Race is coming to you. Get ready to hit the track and set your fastest lap for a chance to win the ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience.

We’ll be hitting up eight different campuses, across the five main regions of New Zealand, bringing world class racing simulators for you to show your skills on a virtual F1 simulator.

The fastest time in each region, and one wildcard, will face off at the national finals for the chance to win the ultimate Red Bull racing experience in Singapore.

Liam Lawson in front of the Red Bull Virtual Race simulator © Scott Sinton

Get Doodling with Red Bull Doodle Art

Consider yourself a bit of an artist? Whether you’re studying art or find yourself in class doodling away across your notebook, we’re giving aspiring artists the chance to represent New Zealand on an international art stage with Red Bull Doodle Art .

Red Bull Doodle Art is a global competition with over 60+ countries getting involved where art and technology meet to empower a new generation of artists who let their minds wander through imaginative doodles.

Throughout February to early April we’re calling students to enter their best doodles. The top 10 finalists will be invited to the national final in Auckland on 14 April where one lucky doodler will be invited to bring their doodle to the blockchain at the world final in Amsterdam for an unforgettable experience including a live NFT auction of the art and a deep dive into local art, workshops and so much more.

Get your pens and out and enter here.

All you need is a pen, paper and your imagination © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Start the semester with a bang with the best parties to hit this Orientation Week

It wouldn’t be Orientation Week without an unforgettable night out. We’ve shared our can’t-miss shows below.

After Glow, Lincoln Uni – Wednesday 22nd February

Afterglow is coming in hot for 2023 as LUSA’s biggest dance event on the O’Week calendar! Get the dance gear ready and come along to Mrs O’s Bar and sunken lawn to enjoy some of Aotearoa’s finest artists like David Dallas, The Grogans and The Upbeats ft Tali.

Toga Party, University of Otago – Toga Party - Thursday 23rd February

The Orientation staple Toga Party is a rite of passage. This year they’ve taken things up a notch with two stages and a next-level line up of talent including Savage, Sweet Mix Kids, PONZ, L. Hotel, Crude, Dusty Duke, Jordi & TWGY.

Hide Club, Christchurch - IMANU – Thursday 23rd February

Christchurch students this one will be a banger. Head along to Hide Club on Thursday for an unforgettable night.

Hip Hop Night, Victoria University of Wellington - Thursday 23rd February

Start the semester right with Hip Hop Night at The Hub where you’ll be joined by Yung Gravy ung Gravy, DJ Sirvere & Heist.

Alfreds Street Party, University of Auckland – Wednesday 1st March

Auckland uni folk, you don’t want to miss this one. More details to come…

Party in the Spark is not to be missed for Auckland students © Simon Leloup

We’ll be in your city

With so much going on you won’t want to miss us. We’ll be activating on the below dates and locations – come say hello and get amongst!

University of Otago: Monday 20th February – Wednesday 22nd February

Lincoln University: Tuesday 21st February – Thursday 23rd February

Massey Palmerston North: Wednesday 22nd February & Thursday 23rd February

Auckland University: Monday 27th February – Wednesday 1st March

University of Waikato: Monday 27th February – Wednesday 1st March

Massey Auckland: Monday 27th February & Wednesday 1st March

Victoria University: Tuesday 28th February & Wednesday 1st March

Massey Wellington: Wednesday 1st March

Canterbury University: Wednesday 8th & Thursday 9th March

AUT: 2nd & 3rd of March

Introducing Red Bull Orientation Passport

Keen to be taken on a journey into the world of Red Bull? Be sure to get your hands on our Red Bull Orientation Passport where you’ll have a series of challenges to take on throughout the week that will give you the chance to win the wild card seat at the grand final of the Red Bull Virtual Race in Auckland in March.

To begin your journey register here and grab and Red Bull Orientation Passport from the friendly Red Bull team on your campus to complete the rest of the challenges.

Red Bull Orientation 2021 © Oscar Keys