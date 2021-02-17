Your guide to Red Bull Orientation 2021

Orientation is the most exciting week in a new student’s uni experience. It will help prepare you for life and study on your campus and is a chance to make new friends and, have a bloody good time.

Over orientation week we’ll be coming to a campus near you with lots of exciting activities and chances to win, here are all the details.

WIN big with Red Bull Virtual Race

Set your lap time in the Red Bull Virtual Race © Scott Sinton

Got the drive to win and think you could beat Red Bull F2 driver, Liam Lawson, on a racing simulator?

Well now’s your chance. Set your lap time at the Red Bull gaming hub on your campus and the fastest time on each campus will be flown to Auckland to compete in the Red Bull Virtual Race national finals.

A grand winner will be crowned and win the ultimate red bull racing experience for two at the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix*.

When?

Otago University – 22-24 Feb

Lincoln University – 25 Feb

Waikato University – 1- 3 March

Auckland University 1- 3 March

AUT – 2-4 March

Victoria University – 23-24 Feb

Down for a bit of three vs three?

In the Red Bull gaming hub will also be a three-on-three Valorant set-up. So, grab some mates and challenge them to a game.

While you’re there, register for Red Bull Campus Clutch, the biggest global university e-sports event in 2021. Offering students all around the world the opportunity to compete in one of the fastest-growing and most talked about games, VALORANT.

The ground-breaking competition challenges players of all levels to team up, represent their campus and compete on the world stage.

Qualifiers will take place in April across campuses nation-wide, to land a place in the National Finals in Auckland.

National finalists from around the world will head to the World Final in Spain, a once in a lifetime opportunity at e-sports stardom where they will compete against the world’s finest student VALORANT competitors, and the winner will take home 20,000 Euros (that’s approx. $30k NZD!!).

Red Bull Orientation 2021 © Oscar Keys

Red Bull Orientation Passport

If you’re a first-year student, make sure you grab your Red Bull Orientation Passport from the Red Bull Wiiings team on your campus.

Complete the six challenges inside, starting by setting a lap time in the Red Bull virtual race, finish with the most points, and hand it back to your Wiiings team member at the end to WIN!

Want to party and socialise at Orientation 2021? © Oscar Keys

Want to party and socialise?

We’ve got you covered on that front too. If you’re in for a good time, join us at:

AUCKLAND:

The O-Week Festival at The Roxy - 1st March

Party in the Spark at Spark Arena - 3rd March

Hikuwai Sounds at AUT Hikuwai Plaza – 5th March

Future Fest at Massey University – 16th – 26th Feb

HAMILTON:

The Back Bar Takeover LEE MVTHEWS, Upbeats at Factory - 26th Feb

WELLINGTON:

Toga Party at The Hub - 15th Feb

Robinson and Wax Mustang at The Hub 15th Feb

Alex Perez at The Hub - 16th Feb

Mako Road at The Hub - 18th Feb

Netsky at The Hub - 19th Feb

CHRISTCHURCH:

Ivey Dreams at Union Lawn, Lincoln University - 24th Feb

DUNEDIN:

The Upbeats ft Tali + Alex Perez at Union Hall - 20th Feb

Sachi, Jack Berry, Foley at Union Hall - 22nd Feb

Toga Party at Union Hall - 23rd Feb

Lee Mvtthews, TREi, Zeisha and Willy Mav at Union Hall - 25th Feb

Mako Road at Union Hall - 26th Feb

Netsky at Union Hall - 27th Feb