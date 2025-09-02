6 of the best GTA V YouTube channels

Time sure flies. It's been 12 years and counting since we first dropped into Grand Theft Auto V's rendition of Los Santos and it's still going strong. Numerous games have come and gone during that time and with the countdown to GTA 6 pushed back to May 2026, there's no better time than now to enjoy the fruits of GTA V's open world and enjoyable heists.

Plus, GTA Online has had a plethora of updates along the way and being able to dive into the wacky and wonderful world has kept us coming back to the state of San Andreas time and again.

If, like us, you still can't get enough of GTA V, we've got something for you. We've singled out six top YouTubers we reckon any Grand Theft Auto fan should subscribe to – whether that's to get some top tips for GTA Online, some new stunt ideas to whip out with your friends, or just some plain ol' laughs. And, of course, to keep you occupied until Grand Theft Auto VI… Let's dive in.

01 Nought

If you think taking GTA V and dialling up the antics to 11 is your idea of fun, Nought's YouTube channel has it all for you. From blowing up the moon to taking on a zombie apocalypse, Nought has created all sorts of scenarios within Los Santos and is really making the most of the game before GTA 6 appears. While his videos won't give you top tips to maximise your GTA Online skills, or to help you find hidden items in the main story, he'll give you a load of laughs – and some ideas for how to turn GTA V into something a little bit different

02 Techno Gamerz

One of India's leading gaming personalities, Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia, has been making GTA videos for over five years and he's still finding new and fresh things to do in the world of Los Santos. From showcasing some extreme cars and incredible heist scenarios, his GTA videos also helped put him on the map amongst the YouTube elite. With over a hundred videos on the topic, we can't wait to see what he does in the next GTA game.

03 Ludwig

YouTube superstar Ludwig has pretty much done it all: charity gaming tournaments, IRL livestreams and holding the button-mashing world record for Mario Party 4. And he's brought his style of creativity and streaming to the world of GTA, taking on challenges, enjoying his community and showcasing a slightly different side to playing online challenges. Take a dive into his classic videos and let's see if he follows suit when GTA 6 lands.

04 TheGrefg

One of Spain's biggest YouTube stars, TheGrefg has amassed a huge following and has created a massive variety of content across multiple games and IRL videos. But one of his seminal pieces of work is his perspective of a GTA roleplay called Marbella Vice. Bringing together some of Spain's top streamers back in 2021, TheGrefg brings his style and flair to the world of Marbella Vice and we can't wait to see if he'll be diving back into something similar when GTA 6 rolls around.

05 TGG

From GTA Online tips to ridiculous challenges, GTA 6 trailer deep dives and weekly updates on the latest goings-on in GTA Online, TGG (that's The Gaming Gorilla to you) serves as a hot info broker on the latest tidbits in the world of Rockstar Games' series. If there's one channel we've listed here to keep you updated on the latest GTA 6 news, aside from the developer itself, TGG will surely keep you up to date and will go in hard with a magnifying glass on each trailer to spill all sorts of secrets.

06 hella-flush

Cars, cars and more cars. Need info on what car to buy in GTA Online, or to find out which is the fastest or has the most customisation options? hella-flush's channel has you covered, with plenty of videos showcasing each and every car that pops up in Rockstar Games' online world. And if tips aren't offered, you can bet there are videos showcasing cars in ridiculous manners, from drag racing supercars to OTT off-road adventures. If it has four wheels and is based in GTA, there's a video here for you and we're sure that'll extend to GTA 6 when it drops.

