Laurent Mekies: Meet the new head of Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team

01 Who is Laurent Mekies?

Born on April 28, 1977, in Tours, France, Laurent Mekies has built a career defined by quiet determination and technical excellence. He studied mechanical engineering at the École supérieure des techniques aéronautiques et de construction automobile (ESTACA), before completing a master's in automotive engineering at the renowned Loughborough University - an academic hub that's launched many careers in Formula One.

Like most racing drivers, Mekies also started his adventure into motorsport in the lower racing series'. In his case, it was Formula 3. Mekies began his journey by joining Asiatech in 2000. Not long after, he broke into Formula 1 when Peugeot brought him on board as an engineer for its engine programme. This role quickly led to a move to the Arrows F1 team – then a Peugeot-powered outfit – where Mekies was responsible for engine performance from 2001 to 2002.

The 2001 Arrows A22 © DPPI

I was first in Formula 3 and then sent my CV to Peugeot. Two weeks later I was testing as an engine supplier for Arrows, while three weeks later I started the F1 season in Melbourne. All because Jean Alesi moved to Sauber and took one of his engineers with him, creating a vacancy at Peugeot Laurent Mekies

02 A rising force at Toro Rosso

In 2003, Mekies joined Minardi as a race engineer and rose through the ranks to become chief engineer. Then, when Red Bull took over the team and rebranded it as Toro Rosso, Mekies stayed on and played a key role in their most iconic moment: Sebastian Vettel's stunning win at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. Mekies remained with the team until 2012, helping it outperform even Red Bull Racing that season.

Laurent Mekies with Sebastian Vettel - Toro Rosso 2008 © GEPA Pictures/Mathias Kniepeiss

03 Ferrari chapter

In 2018, Mekies returned to the pit wall, but this time with Ferrari. Initially appointed Sporting Director, he was later promoted to Racing Director in 2021 and managed race operations, driver strategy and car performance during a highly scrutinised period for the Scuderia. Mekies stayed until mid-2023, when he accepted an offer to return to Faenza as Team Principal of the newly rebranded Visa CashApp Racing Bulls .

Laurent Mekies meets fans prior to the Australian Grand Prix © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Engineering leadership and the FIA years

From 2014 to 2017, Mekies worked for the FIA. During this period, the Frenchman served as Director of Vehicle Performance, coordinating six departments to optimise car performance. He also coordinated work related to the supervision of research and development projects carried out by F1 teams. He was involved in the development of the STR9 that was driven by a young Max Verstappen during his first F1 practice session in 2014.

That same year, Mekies made the jump to the FIA, where he wore many hats. He served as Safety Director, oversaw technical R&D across F1 and junior categories and was later appointed Deputy Race Director alongside the late Charlie Whiting. Between 2014 and 2018, he became a central figure in shaping the sport's operational and safety standards.

05 Visa Cash App RB: Rebuilding Faenza

Scuderia AlphaTauri underwent major changes in the second half of 2023, including a search for new sponsors and a rebrand to Visa CashApp RB for the 2024 F1 season. Franz Tost, the long-time head of the team retired and in his place was Mekies who took charge of the team. However, the Frenchman was not left alone with this challenge, because he could still count on Tost's advice as he sat in an advisory function, providing advice as needed by Red Bull and Visa CashApp RB.

Mekies looking ahead during the final practice © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Red Bull Racing's new era

Midway through the 2025 season, Mekies has been announced as the new team principle of the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team. Stepping into the role previously held by Christian Horner, Mekies brings a wealth of experience from his time at Ferrari, where he served as Racing Director, and at Visa CashApp RB, where he's led the team through a crucial transition.

The new Red Bull Racing F1 team principle © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Known for his technical expertise, a sharp, strategic mind and calm leadership under pressure, the Frenchman is expected to provide stability while guiding Red Bull Racing through a new competitive era. His appointment also comes at a pivotal time, with major 2026 regulation changes on the horizon that make his engineering background and deep understanding of the sport more valuable than ever.