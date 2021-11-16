Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 PUBG MOBILE Asia Regional Final is here!

Gaming
After a successful third iteration of the Red Bull M.E.O. was held in Turkey, expectations are high for the 4th season of the mobile esports open, and by the looks of the teams participating in the Asia Regional Final, you are in for a treat. 32 powerhouses in the PUBG MOBILE scene from all over Asia will be at each other’s throats to find out who will be walking away with the title of the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 PUBG Mobile Regional Final champion. Here’s all you need to know about the event:
Who’s Competing?
Some of the biggest names in PUBG MOBILE will be staking their claim at being the best of the best in Asia, but all eyes are on the favourites coming into the tournament. Thailand sends their best teams with Valdus Esports and PUMAxCELEB ESPORT to compete against the best of other regions, while K7 Esports and QzL will represent Taiwan in the tournament as well.
An underrated region in terms of PUBG MOBILE, teams from Sri Lanka look to impress with WG NRC Esports and nA FRag leading the region to one of the biggest mobile esports events in the year, while Demigods Incognito, after strong performances in the PMPL Wild Cards, will be joining UTG International in representing the Philippines as well. Malaysia, on the other hand, will be represented by Team AKA and Berubah Gaming, who has seen a lot of experience in local leagues but are looking to make an impression in the international scene, and Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 is the perfect launchpad for them into the global spotlight.
What Can You Expect?
With no holds barred in one of the most anticipated PUBG MOBILE tournaments at the end of the year, look out for high octane gameplay from the best teams in Asia, coupled with amazing production value for the best viewing experience.
Fans can also expect their favourite teams being showcased on an international stage, allowing them, and the public, to witness history being made as the teams battle it out against each other in an anticipated weekend for the ages.
Where Do You Catch All The Action?
Fans of the participating teams and PUBG MOBILE will be able to catch all the action on Red Bull’s official Twitch channel and Facebook page, with Jiro ‘Nomad’ Pineda and Reycelle ‘ReyRey’ Claravall providing the best English commentary.
With PUBG MOBILE being one of the highlights of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4, it is not an event you want to miss out. Mark your calendars, stock up your snacks, and invite all your friends to catch all the action on 21 November at 2PM (GMT+8)!