32 teams participated in the Red Bull M.E.O Season 4 Asia Regional Final, but only one could be crowned the champion. Over the weekend, the competition heated up with favorites living up to their names, while underdogs had huge performances that kept things tight. A surprising winner emerged, but up till the end it was anyone’s game.

Casters Jiro 'Nomad' Pineda and Reycelle 'ReyRey' Claravall © Red Bull

Map 1 - Erangel

The match started slow with teams shaking off their first match jitters but action started to pickup towards the third circle as teams started to collide in Severny. The final circle eventually ended up in Severny itself, where a 4-team rumble royale went on for a few minutes. When the dust settled, Morph Team from Indonesia emerged as the true kings of Severny, racking up 7 kills to go along with the first chicken dinner.

Map 2 - Vikendi

After all the heat in Erangel, players dropped into Vikendi to catch up with Morph Team who had gained a respectable lead after the first map. K7 went out too soon before the 5-minute mark when they clashed with UTG International. As the circle dwindled smaller towards the east side of the map, more casualties befell teams in Dobro Mesto, Vihar and Milnar as they were caught in a frenzy trying to enter the heavily guarded ring. By circle 7, 8 teams remained in a rather open area, only having trees and smoke grenades for cover. Bulls Esports kept things close with multiple kills but ultimately bowed out. APH Intrepid was down to 2 members in the team, but a perfect third-party scenario allowed them to pick off opponents from the high ground, and they reaped the benefits and the chicken dinner despite Mugen having 4 members alive. APH Intrepid finished map 2 with 7 kills and 15 placement points.

Map 3 – Sanhok

The tropical map of Sanhok was up next, and being a much smaller map as compared to Vikendi and Erangel, action ensued from the moment players landed. Morph took an early victory in the compounds of Bootcamp, while Valdus Esports racked up 11 kills before the 5th circle. K7 Esports took a more tactical approach, controlling the only compound in the circle while waiting for their remaining opponents to take each other out. K7 would eventually swoop in to eliminate SEAL Esport and Bulls Esports who were still licking their wounds from their earlier fights. Despite only having 6 kills, K7 played the survival game perfectly and took map 3’s chicken dinner, while SEAL Esports finished with a game-high 15 kills. Despite all that, Bulls Esports, by virtue of kill points alone, still held a convincing 10-point lead in the whole table.

Map 4 - Erangel

Matters came full circle as the teams fought it out once more in Erangel for Map 4. Early action at School saw PUMA x CELEB hanging on for their tournament lives with only 1 member remaining as the circle started closing around the bridge area of Military Base. An uncharacteristically aggressive start left the match with only 9 teams to surviving up till the 4th circle. Rotating late, Bulls Esports found themselves hunted by Morph Team and were wiped out in 4th place. Genexsus turtled down in the circle’s only remaining compound, but the final circle was not kind to them as they found themselves having to move out into the open to contest Demigods Incognito who were already in an advantageous position. Demigods Incognito prevented the final rotation in, and despite being a 3v1 affair at the end, DOS and KVN from Demigods Incognito were low in health, making it anyone’s game until KaiizzZ from Genexsus ultimately fell. Demigods Incognito ended the final match with a total of 9 kills and the chicken dinner.

The final scoreboard after a long action-packed afternoon © Red Bull

Who won in the end?

Consistency was the saving grace for Bulls Esports as they were crowned the champions of the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 Asia Regional Final, having finished top 4 in nearly every map and all while quietly racking up a competitive amount of kill points. They ended the tournament with 60 points, 4 ahead of Morph Team, with Mugen trailing behind at 3rd with 38. Despite not winning any maps, Bulls Esports showed that there are other ways to win. They walk home with the bulk of the €10,000 prize pool, and a slot in an unannounced official PUBG MOBILE event in the future.

Bulls Esports - The Red Bull M.E.O Season 4 Asia Regional Final Champions © Red Bull

Missed out on the action?

If you missed out on the action, fret not, as the full event replay is available on Red Bull’s official Twitch channel and Facebook page , with Jiro ‘Nomad’ Pineda and Reycelle ‘ReyRey’ Claravall providing the best English commentary.