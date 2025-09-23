Style, stars and padel: 8 observations from The Reserve Cup

When the Reserve Cup debuted in Miami last year, it sent a clear message: padel could be much more than a sport. Under the lights of waterfront courts, surrounded by celebrity captains and buzzing crowds, the event felt like a cultural happening.

This September, the show moved to Marbella. The Puente Romano resort, steeped in padel history, became the backdrop for a three-day spectacle that proved the Reserve Cup isn’t just a one-off experiment. Miami showed it could launch. Marbella showed it could last.

Ale Galán in action at the star-studded tournament © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

I want people to remember the Reserve Cup as more than just a tournament Wayne Boich, Reserve Cup founder

Founder Wayne Boich perfectly summed up the spirit of the competition: “I want people to remember the Reserve Cup as more than just a tournament. A place where they saw the very best of padel, surrounded by an atmosphere that was electric, immersive and unforgettable.”

Padel superstar Alejandro Galán also chimed in with his view of what the Reserve Cup represents in a few words: “[It's] fun to enjoy the best padel in the world in a different way.”

Here’s what made Marbella stand out, and why the Reserve Cup continues to feel different from anything else in the sport.

01 The venues are as iconic as the matches

Venue level: iconic © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Back in January, Miami gave the Reserve Cup a cinematic backdrop with courts on the waterfront. Marbella added heritage. Puente Romano, often called the birthplace of padel in Spain, elevated the event with a mix of history and glamour. Fans filled the stands knowing they were watching the sport return to one of its symbolic homes.

Galán put it in perspective: “Miami gave us the excitement of bringing padel to a country discovering the sport. Marbella gave us the depth, the knowledge of fans who grew up with it.”

02 It’s built for Instagram

Juan Lebrón is announced to the crowd in a moment made for Instagram © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The Reserve Cup has always been designed to be shared and Marbella was no exception. Mediterranean sunsets over Puente Romano, fans in curated hospitality areas and the buzz of celebrities courtside filled social feeds all weekend. This edition’s celebrity captains - NBA superstar Jimmy Butler for Team Reserve and European football legend Joaquín Sánchez for Team Marbella - added a unique layer of sports and cultural crossover.

“Beyond the competition, what makes the Reserve Cup stand out is the full 360-degree experience: VIP areas, music, parties. It’s designed so fans leave with more than just the memory of matches,” said padel journalist and Reserve Cup narrator Pablo Herreros.

03 VIP lounges steal the show

VIP lounges were an integral part of the experience © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

While the court delivered world-class padel, the Reserve Cup once again made its off-court experience a defining feature. Marbella’s VIP lounges brought together fine dining, cocktails and social energy that turned each evening into more than a match night.

As Boich explained, “When you mix padel with culture, music, food and entertainment, you create moments people connect with. They feel part of a larger movement.”

04 The celebrities in the stands matter almost as much as the players

NBA star Jimmy Butler captained Team Reserve © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Just like Miami, Marbella delivered star power. Celebrity captains and famous faces from sport and culture, such as tennis icon Carlos Moyá or world-famous DJ Nicky Romero, packed the sidelines, sparking crossovers that drew attention beyond the padel community.

For the players, the presence made a difference. “It’s fun and different,” Galán said. “Sharing the court with team-mates who aren’t your usual partner, or even personalities from outside sport, feels refreshing and even purifying.”

05 The fashion and branding are part of the appeal

The unique court at Puente Romano added to the event's sense of style © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The Reserve Cup didn’t just look like a tournament; it looked like a curated brand experience. From the unique court specifically set up at Puente Romano just for the event, to sponsor activations that felt closer to luxury collaborations, Marbella reinforced the Reserve Cup’s image as a padel event with style.

From the branding to the player introductions, the Reserve Cup feels different from other tournaments. More than just a competition, it was a showdown, a lifestyle event.

06 It feels more like a festival than a tournament

Lebrón with Team Marbella captain and Spanish football legend, Joaquín © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Every night in Marbella, the Reserve Cup felt like more than sport. DJs, music and after-hours energy kept the crowd in the venue long after the matches ended. The atmosphere made it clear: this was padel wrapped in a festival spirit.

Around 4,000 fans packed the stands throughout the three-day competition, enjoying Reserve’s unique cocktail of top-tier padel, luxury environment and festival-like feeling.

07 Miami was the US gateway moment

Alejandro Galán has fond memories of the launch event in Miami © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The impact of Miami was still felt in Marbella. For many players, the launch in the US had already been a turning point, a chance to show padel to an entirely new market.

“My favourite memory of Miami was the atmosphere,” Galán said, reflecting on the previous Reserve Cup edition back in January. “It was emotional to feel how the US welcomed us and how a city like Miami embraced padel as something new.” Marbella, in contrast, gave players the joy of competing where the sport is already ingrained in the culture.

08 It signals where padel could be headed

More than anything, Marbella proved the Reserve Cup has staying power. It took the glitz of Miami, mixed it with Spanish heritage, and delivered a show that felt global in ambition. With hints at New York, Los Angeles and other cultural hubs already swirling, the Reserve Cup now looks set to expand.

As Boich said, “What makes the Reserve Cup truly unique is the combination. You’ve got the best players, celebrity involvement, the spectacle of the production, and an atmosphere unlike anything else in sports.”

And for Galán, the bigger picture is clear: “The Reserve Cup is a chance to help padel connect with new audiences. It’s vital for the sport’s growth that people’s first live experience is watching the best players in the world.”