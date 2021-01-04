10 times the Red Bull BC One All Stars owned the last decade

The Red Bull BC One All Stars is an iconic crew representing what it means to push yourself to become the best breaker you can be. We made a list of 10 memorable moments and achievements of the crew showing what being a Red Bull BC One All Star is all about.

The Red Bull BC One All Stars © Nika Kramer/Red Bull Content Pool

1. From the streets to the top of the Swiss Alps

In 2018, Red Bull BC One All Stars Junior and Hong 10 battled in what was probably the most iconic battle location ever used in breaking: on top of the Swiss Alps in a production known as From The Streets To The Top of the World.

First Junior flew by Helicopter to the top of the Matterhorn mountain, where he was photographed doing one of his signature freezes. Then a stage was built on top of mount Schilthorn, upon which Hong 10 and Junior battled in sub-zero temperatures as it was filmed from the sky, creating one super-cool production.

Battle on high

2. Multiple-time Red Bull BC One champions

Three Red Bull BC One All Stars have won the BC One World Finals more than once. Lilou , from France, was the first to win the BC One Championship two times, winning it in 2005 in Berlin, Germany, and then again in 2009 in New York, USA. Hong 10 was the second to win the belt two times, winning it in 2006 in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and in 2013, in his home country of South Korea.

Menno holds the record for the most Red Bull BC One titles, having won the World Final three times, in 2014 in Paris, France, 2017 in his home country of the Netherlands, and then for the record-breaking third time in Mumbai, India.

3. That winning streak in 2018 and 2019

In 2018 and 2019 the Red Bull BC One All Stars crew went on racked up victory after victory at some of the biggest crew battles: they won at the 2018 Legit Blast Winter festival in Prague, the 2018 Radikal Forze Anniversary Jam in Singapore and the 2019 Battle Pro competition in Paris, France. They also won the original battle concept game of Checkmate, two years in a row, at Circle Industry in Austria, in 2018 and 2019. And they even won the 2019 BBIC 5on5 crew battle, in South Korea, and topped off 2019 by winning the 3on3 crew battle at Freestyle Session in Los Angeles, USA.

Red Bull BC One All Stars vs Renegade Lords

4. Roxrite and Lilou present The Crew Code

In 2015 BC One All Stars Roxrite and Lilou showed their filmmaking skills by producing and releasing an eight-part series exploring what it meant to be a part of a breaking crew. The Crew Code saw them choose eight well-known crews from around the world, they interviewing them about their history, crew dynamics and where they were from, with each episode representing a different aspect of crew culture.

5. Winning medals at huge competitions

In 2019 the World DanceSport Federation staged the WDSF World Breaking Championships in Nanjing, China. Ami took first place and gold medal in the B-Girl competition, while Menno claimed first place and the gold medal, with Issei finishing in second to get silver.

Then, in Budapest, Hungary, Ami repeated her win at the World Urban Games Breaking Championship, claiming first place, with Logistx getting a bronze medal for third. In the B-Boy battle, Victor took gold and Menno scored silver.

The BC One All Stars at the World Urban Games 2019 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

6. Performing at the opening ceremony of Juste Debout 2017

In 2017 Lilou, Ronnie , Lil G , Neguin , Taisuke and Hong 10 opened the Juste Debout finals with a performance showcasing their versatility and range as not only a battle crew but also a performance crew.

The Red Bull BC One All-Stars at Juste Debout 2017

7. Asking Logistix to join live on stage

Usually the news of a new member joining the Red Bull BC One All Stars is announced via social media. But Logistx was asked to join live on stage at the dance showcase called Arena LA. After performing her solo piece, Who You Are, and then battling the Red Bull BC One All Stars in an exhibition battle with her crew, Underground Flow, Ronnie picked up the mic and asked Logistx to become their newest, and youngest, crew member. He offered her a Red Bull BC One jacket and cap, and she accepted.

8. The secret underground call out battle in Lyon, France

When the Red Bull BC One All Stars were in Lyon, France, the local breakers took the chance to call them out. Accepting the challenge, Lilou, Menno, Taisuke, Neguin, Lil G, Hong 10, Roxrite and Cico arrived at a secret location where they found a battle floor awaiting them, surrounded and lit up by cars with their headlights on. Shipping containers with a few dozen Lyon locals waiting in anticipation also surrounded the floor, and a dozen up-and-coming Lyon breakers stood ready to battle. With a DJ spinning and two hosts, the crew stepped straight out of their coach into the call-out battle.

9. Beat Street Exhibition Battle Homage

In 2018, while on tour, the Red Bull BC One All Stars battled Team France, made up of some of the best French breakers on the scene. This was a friendly exhibition battle that paid a homage to the iconic Beat Street battle. Both crews came rocking full-body track suits, all in one colour, with the Red Bull BC One All Stars in all red, and Team France in all Black.

Remake of the legendary Roxy battle from Beat Street

10. Winning the crew Seven 2 Smoke at IBE