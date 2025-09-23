These are Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025's most viral moments (so far)

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is just weeks away, bringing the planet’s best street dancers together in Los Angeles to do battle for the crown.

This season has taken talent, showmanship and virality to new heights. Before the finalists go head-to-head in the City of Angels, revisit the Top 10 Dance Your Style moments that shook the floor and lit up the crowd. As top moments are always somewhat subjective, we picked ours based on how they gained popularity across social media. We've listed them in no particular order.

01 Capjay at Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA

Capjay, from Long Beach, California, commanded the crowd to “snap yo fingers” and let him do the rest as he rose to claim this year’s South US title. Capjay gave a masterclass in hip-hop freestyle and finesse. He flexed his distinctive style, his razor-sharp rhythm and charm by hitting every bar on posse cut Snap Yo Fingers by Lil Jon, E-40, Sean Paul and YoungbloodZ without breaking a sweat. Capjay proved his prowess as a performer and became a fan favourite at his very first appearance in the competition. The crowd loved him so much that he spent over 20 minutes posing for photos and celebrating with the crowd, soaking in his breakout moment on the dance floor.

Capjay’s vibes reached over 9.1m people over all our channels.

02 Vebhi aka Jr. Game at Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany

German krumper and actor Vehbi, aka Jr. Game, had the 2,000-strong crowd in the palm of his hand with a powerful round to River Flows In You by South Korean pianist Yiruma. He pushed krump’s expression to new limits, flipping the genre’s raw aggression into something fresh and melodic. He fused razor-sharp, lightning-fast movements with others that rippled and flowed like water. Emotion in motion, Vehbi moved many to tears as he bravely poured everything onto the floor, telling his awe-inspiring story through chest isolations that mimicked his heartbeat, deep extensions that made him one with the music, all while articulating a story of loss through his dance.

Vebhi’s performance collected over 2m views on TikTok and Instagram combined.

03 Rylee at Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA

Rylee didn’t just turn up - she ate the competition and left no crumbs. The Philly voguer and mother of the local chapter of the Iconic House of Prodigy brought ballroom to the battle. She served 10s across the board in jet-black patent high-heeled boots and a fluffy baby-pink feather boa. She owned the metallic hip-hop beat of Like by JENNIE with a maelstrom of death drops, electrifying hair whips, and floor-slamming splits. She wove together intricate arm work, multiple elements from other styles and contortionist patterns that twisted like a labyrinth. An unforgettable performance that had the crowd gagging.

Rylee's round has more than 10m views across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

04 Arvidos at Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden

Dressed to impress in a black suit, bow tie, fedora, red pocket square and pencil-thin moustache, Swedish locker and self-styled ‘Funk Sinatra’ set the stage ablaze. Bursting with wild creativity, playful character and maximum musicality, he turned up the heat and pushed classic locking to new heights. Arvidos proved he can do his thing to any musical genre by performing to the Afrobeat banger Shake Body by Skales. He blended his signature moves with a modern twist, like pelvic thrusts pounding the floor, staccato isolations and a show-stopping flair that captivated the crowd.

Arvidos's stylish interpretation of locking cracked 1m views on social channels combined.

05 Kiilo at Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA

The hype from the crowd was electric the second Houston hip-hop dancer Kiilo hit the floor. With two decades of experience under his belt and a style he describes as free-flowing, expressive and saucy, Kiilo set the packed house on fire, battling to Pony by Ginuwine. He spiced his round with cheeky nods to Channing Tatum’s pulse-racing routine in Magic Mike, all while flexing his skillset and musical dexterity by dropping a breaking pose right on the lyric, ‘When I break you off.’

Kiilo reached 4.3m people across all our channels.

06 Mady at Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany

Cameroon-born, German-based dancer Mady once again brought the Afro-flavour to Red Bull Dance Your Style. Her powerful blend of traditional African rhythms and Afrobeat shook the earth and showed why she belongs on the big stage. She fused rhythmic foot-stomping and winding hip movements to Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina and Doechii’s Nissan Ultima, sending the crowd into a roaring frenzy.

Mady's rounds are close to cracking 3m views on Instagram and TikTok together.

07 SonLam at Red Bull Dance Your Style USA

Saigon-born, LA-based Vietnamese popper SonLam flexed his swagger as a two-time Red Bull Dance Your Style USA champion. He commanded the stage with his signature flow, powered by an unshakeable calm. He moved seamlessly across multiple levels, blending smooth footwork with tension and entanglement, body waves, popping and inventive musicality to Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas. With 15 years of experience, it’s no surprise that SonLam is a cold, unstoppable battler. He left the stage to standing ovations while securing a ticket to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles.

SonLam’s round is sitting at 1.3m combined views on social media.

08 Zouba at Red Bull Dance Your Style Egypt

Egyptian director, choreographer and all-styles dancer Zouba flexed her bold confidence and musicality to the max from the moment the beat dropped. Feeling the track 100 percent, Zouba locked into the bass and every word of Marwan Pablo and Abyusif’s Karma, swerving from popping and freezes to dynamic footwork on the lyrics “Beep beep, you're being stepped on. I'm not tired,” followed by gravity-defying backbends and fluid contemporary movement. No doubt making the collectives she founded - Hunters Crew and the powerhouse, all-female Chimera Squad - very proud.

Zouba’s performance racked up over 1.3m views on Instagram.

09 Sean Lew at Red Bull Dance Your Style USA

LA native, dancer, filmmaker and choreographer Sean Lew commanded the stage and lit up his round to Hella Good by No Doubt while dancing in socks. He blended contemporary jumps with slick footwork, slipping in everything from the moonwalk to one-footed backspins, and even shredding an air guitar on his leg. No stranger to the spotlight, Sean has toured with icons like Janet Jackson and Justin Bieber while amassing 1.5m fans online. And though this performance didn’t earn him a ticket to the world final, the viral star’s James Brown–meets–MJ swag sent the audience into deafening applause.

Sean Lew’s air guitar amassed around 750,000 views on social platforms combined.

10 Arsenal at Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA

All limits were off, including the stage boundaries - for Pennsylvania showman Jared 'Shogun' Brennan, aka prolific hip-hop freestyler Arsenal. He stretched his imagination and turned the atmosphere into a full-blown party with a high-octane round while battling to I Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! At The Disco. Starting out by weaving through and working the crowd with 360 spins before jumping back to centre stage with his self-proclaimed 'ADHD-influenced style' blending in hip-hop, breaking, popping and krump at centre stage.

Arsenal reached over half a million views solely on Instagram.

How to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles?

The best way to celebrate the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final , in Los Angeles, on October 11, 2025, is by seeing it live. Tickets are available here .

If you can’t make it to LA, for whatever reason – we don’t judge – you can tune in to the livestreams on TikTok or YouTube .